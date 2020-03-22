Major coronavirus bill with CEO bailout fails as Republican senators go into quarantine

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is now under quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus or COVID-19. Because of his contact with other senators, like Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Mike Lee (R-UT), it is causing the GOP’s lead in the chamber to dwindle.

At the same time, a person in Vice President Mike Pence’s office tested positive for coronavirus as well.

The Senate held a vote for a massive package that included $500 billion in bailouts for CEOs that Democrats did not support. Republicans needed 60 votes to get the bill to a full vote of the Senate, but it failed to meet the number.

Given so many Republicans are now out of the Senate, it would mean that there would be 48 Republicans to 47 Democrats.

During his press conference Sunday, Trump announced that he was looking at ways for Republicans to vote while they’re in quarantine.

“The only reason the deal couldn’t get done is pure politics,” Trump claimed.

In his Saturday press conference, Trump said he didn’t want the coronavirus money to go to stock buybacks for corporations.