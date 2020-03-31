Major earthquake strikes north of Boise in Idaho — measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale

Shortly before 6 p.m. Mountain Time, a large earthquake struck Idaho.

“At 5:52 p.m. Tuesday, the Idaho and states throughout the Northwest were rattled by a 6.5 magnitude earthquake, according to the USGS,” KTVB-TV reports. “The USGS reports that the epicenter was west of Challis and 73.3 miles north of Meridian.”

The quake was also felt by people in Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada, California, Oregon and Washington.

Prelim M6.5 Earthquake southern Idaho Mar-31 23:52 UTC, updates https://t.co/LwObyJaSjV — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) April 1, 2020

More on the M 6.5 earthquake – 72km W of Challis, Idaho that just occurred here: https://t.co/Wquf6zjw1L Please let us know what you felt here: https://t.co/mXSyJ1nPuS pic.twitter.com/Mvx09rXimg — USGS (@USGS) April 1, 2020

6.5 Mag Earthquake Northeast of Boise, ID A 6.5M earthquake is considered a 'Strong Earthquake' with the greatest damage located at the epicenter. Epicenter roughly 85mi from Boise. Cracks in buildings, falling branches likely at this strength. @nc5 pic.twitter.com/ZyLrGWx8nY — Bree Smith (@NC5_BreeSmith) April 1, 2020

Significant 6.4 earthquake just struck near Boise, ID and was felt in Elko, NV. @News3LV #earthquake pic.twitter.com/kgjGxylUY5 — Kevin Janison (@KevinNews3LV) April 1, 2020