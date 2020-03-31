Major earthquake strikes north of Boise in Idaho — measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale
Shortly before 6 p.m. Mountain Time, a large earthquake struck Idaho.
“At 5:52 p.m. Tuesday, the Idaho and states throughout the Northwest were rattled by a 6.5 magnitude earthquake, according to the USGS,” KTVB-TV reports. “The USGS reports that the epicenter was west of Challis and 73.3 miles north of Meridian.”
The quake was also felt by people in Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada, California, Oregon and Washington.
6.5 earthquake at 5:52pm just northwest of Stanley, Idaho. #idwx #orwx #wawx pic.twitter.com/Nu13y9paA2
Prelim M6.5 Earthquake southern Idaho Mar-31 23:52 UTC, updates https://t.co/LwObyJaSjV
More on the M 6.5 earthquake – 72km W of Challis, Idaho that just occurred here: https://t.co/Wquf6zjw1L Please let us know what you felt here: https://t.co/mXSyJ1nPuS pic.twitter.com/Mvx09rXimg
BREAKING: A 6.5 magnitude #earthquake has struck central Idaho. Here's the latest: https://t.co/HqaaVb9dbK pic.twitter.com/YCIHPAvqBM
6.5 Mag Earthquake Northeast of Boise, ID
A 6.5M earthquake is considered a 'Strong Earthquake' with the greatest damage located at the epicenter.
Epicenter roughly 85mi from Boise.
Cracks in buildings, falling branches likely at this strength. @nc5 pic.twitter.com/ZyLrGWx8nY
Significant 6.4 earthquake just struck near Boise, ID and was felt in Elko, NV. @News3LV #earthquake pic.twitter.com/kgjGxylUY5
