Major study reveals how Trump is systematically strangling American freedom

Published

1 min ago

on

Freedom House, a nonprofit organization dedicated to monitoring and promoting political freedom throughout the world, has found an alarming decrease in liberty in the United States under the leadership of President Donald Trump.

In its latest report, the organization argued that Trump and his allies have worked “to undermine democratic norms and standards within the United States over the past several years, including pressure on electoral integrity, judicial independence, and safeguards against corruption.”

The report singles out Trump’s treatment of refugees as particularly troubling for a country that has traditionally welcomed people who are fleeing persecution abroad.

“In 2019, new federal rules or policies allowed the blanket rejection of asylum claims for those who cross through Mexico from other countries to reach the southern US border, forced asylum seekers with credible claims to wait in Mexico while their applications are considered, and gave states and localities the power to block refugee resettlement in their jurisdictions, among other restrictions,” he said. “Many of the administration’s tactics appear to violate existing national and international law, leading to a plethora of court challenges.”

The report also touches on Trump’s efforts to shake down the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, which led to the president’s impeachment in the House of Representatives.

“These actions threatened important components of American democracy, including congressional oversight of the executive branch and the fairness and integrity of electoral competition,” the report states.

Read the entire report here.

