Man dies and his wife is under critical condition after ingesting drug touted by Trump as a coronavirus treatment

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump has been touting the anti-malaria drug chloroquine phosphate as a possible solution for the treatment of the coronavirus. It isn’t a cure nor is it a prophylactic for the coronavirus. It also hasn’t been tested and because people are buying it up, scientists are having trouble finding it so they can test it.

While one man says that it helped him, another is dead.

“Medical toxicologists and emergency physicians are warning the public against the use of inappropriate medications and household products to prevent or treat COVID-19. In particular, Banner Health experts emphasize that chloroquine, a malaria medication, should not be ingested to treat or prevent this virus,” reported the Banner Health system.

“Given the uncertainty around COVID-19, we understand that people are trying to find new ways to prevent or treat this virus, but self-medicating is not the way to do so,” said Dr. Daniel Brooks, who works at Banner’s Poison and Drug Information Center as medical director. “The last thing that we want right now is to inundate our emergency departments with patients who believe they found a vague and risky solution that could potentially jeopardize their health.”

The man who died was in his 60s and his wife is in critical condition after both of them ingested chloroquine phosphate. The chemical is an additive frequently used to clean fish tanks, though it is unclear if that’s how they obtained it. While they may sound the same, chloroquine is different from hydroxychloroquine as the latter is a less toxic derivative of chloroquine.

There have been numerous chloroquine overdoses in Nigeria the wake of Trump’s comments.

“We are strongly urging the medical community to not prescribe this medication to any non-hospitalized patients,” said Dr. Brooks.

Read the full report from Banner Health.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

Trump called infamous right-wing economist four times to beg for advice on stopping job losses: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that President Donald Trump called right-wing economist Art Laffer multiple times, in a desperate attempt for advice on how to stop the financial bleeding from the coronavirus pandemic.

"'I had a very serious conversation with [President Trump] and with [top economic adviser] Larry Kudlow and with [Treasury Secretary Steve] Mnuchin as well,' relayed Art Laffer, a longtime conservative economist, who said he had three missed calls from Trump on Thursday night before the two connected," according to the report. "During the phone call, Laffer says he advised the president to back a payroll tax-cut waiver, to guarantee liquidity for successful companies, and that 'we should not be bailing out insolvent firms right now. I also advised him against 'helicopter money' ... The president understood exactly what I was saying.'"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace bashes Trump’s desperate coronavirus briefings: ‘It’s like open mic night’

Published

10 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace noted that there is a large body of reporting saying that President Donald Trump has been bothered that he can't hold his political rallies and misses doing the political work. It's for that reason that he takes to the podium during each daily press briefing on the coronavirus.

"He's agitating to get back on the campaign trail, that without the MAGA rallies, he's sort of lost, and that explains what tends to sound like open mic night at the briefings than any sort of health information being dispensed from the White House briefing room," said Wallace.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump urges protection of Asian Americans — after weeks of using the racist term ‘Chinese Virus’

Published

14 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

After repeated referring to COVID-19 as "Chinese Virus," President Donald Trump is now urging the protection of the Asian American community.

"It is very important that we totally protect our Asian American community in the United States, and all around the world," Trump tweeted.

"They are amazing people, and the spreading of the Virus is NOT their fault in any way, shape, or form," Trump continued, in a dramatic change in messaging. "They are working closely with us to get rid of it. WE WILL PREVAIL TOGETHER!"

Continue Reading
 
 
