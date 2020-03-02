Man who cyberstalked Stoneman Douglas parents gets more than 5 years in prison
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The 22-year-old California man who sent hundreds of obscene and threatening messages to grieving parents and survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison.The decision followed an emotional sentencing hearing in which Brandon Michael Fleury was painted as the next Nikolas Cruz by prosecutors, while the defense sought to portray him as a developmentally disabled autistic adult with little cognizance of his actions.“This is not an easy task for anyone, and it gives me no joy,” U.S. District Judge Rodolfo Ruiz said…
Trump touts record, jabs Democrats at Charlotte rally on eve of Super Tuesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On the eve of Super Tuesday, President Donald Trump rallied supporters in Charlotte on Monday night, touting his record on trade, terrorism and immigration while ridiculing Democratic candidates.“We like to go the night before one of their primaries,” he told almost 10,000 people at Bojangles’ Coliseum. “We like to do a little trolling.”North Carolina is one of 14 states that vote Tuesday, a key day in the Democratic contest.Trump’s appearance came as his administration faces criticism for its response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, which Monday claimed four more American... (more…)
A disturbing trend in the South Carolina primary voting systems raises a red flag for our elections
When election officials in Richland County, South Carolina, where the state capital of Columbia is located, opened 152 polling places for the Democratic Presidential Preference Primary on February 29, they held their breath.
Richland County, a blue epicenter in a red state, has had a rough time with elections. Like other counties during this past decade, uncounted votes went unnoticed until gaps in oversight were corrected. But on primary day, elections officials—from those managing countywide logistics to volunteers working polls in schools, libraries, churches and firehouses—were hoping for a smooth start as a new generation of voting machines was debuting across their county and state.
‘Deadly consequences’: Critics sound alarm as Trump prioritizes politics over public safety in coronavirus response
Reporting from a number of outlets over the weekend indicates that the White House response to the global coronavirus outbreak was aimed more at President Donald Trump's political goals and less at public health, raising questions about what could have been done differently had the administration prioritized healthcare and safety over the president's ego and aims.
In an early morning tweet Monday, Trump claimed that the disease was being handled and blamed Democrats for trying to use the outbreak as a political attack.