Trump’s Mar-a-Lago forced to shut down for coronavirus ‘deep cleaning’ after multiple guests test positive

Published

8 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s beloved Mar-a-Lago resort won’t be open to the public Monday. The nearly one-hundred year-old Florida mansion and members-only club will be shut down for a deep cleaning after several guests of the President later tested positive for the coronavirus. Among them, several members of the Brazilian president’s administration.

“Members were notified via email that the club will be closed Monday for cleaning,” CNN reports.

But after the deep cleaning, details of which were not made public, is complete, it will be business as usual.

“Dinner will be served as usual Tuesday through Saturday,” CNN notes.


Trump is planning to cut foreign countries out of the medical supply chain by executive order: adviser

Published

1 min ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

On CNBC's Squawk Box, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro announced that President Donald Trump is planning an executive order to repatriate foreign supply chains for medicine back to the United States, to reduce the health care system's dependency on foreign countries.

“The essence of the order … is to bring all of that home so that we don’t have to worry about foreign dependency,” said Navarro. He said that the president is worried that 70 percent of the ingredients used in advanced pharmaceuticals "comes from abroad ... We’ve got face mask issues, goggle issues, things like that."

Mitch McConnell faces backlash for ‘urgent’ coronavirus tweet during three-day recess

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is facing widespread criticism for highlighting his "urgent" priorities despite sending senators home for an extended weekend break during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Kentucky Republican tweeted out a list of those priorities -- including a coronavirus relief package -- Sunday evening from his iPhone, and he was met with condemnation.

My statement on the urgent priorities before the Senate this week and beyond: pic.twitter.com/vUiiqrqEdZ

— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) March 16, 2020

2020 Election

Trump supporters worry president’s coronavirus response will cost him 2020 re-election

Published

31 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's supporters are divided over how seriously to take the coronavirus outbreak -- but they all seem to agree the outbreak could sink his re-election chances.

Even the most ardent MAGA supporters agree that Trump must control COVID-19's spread and save the economy to win the 2020 election, and they seem to understand the risks involved, reported Politico.

“If, for a second, people think that he doesn't have that strength, or he doesn't have that fortitude, then it will become a problem,” said War Room host and former Breitbart editor Raheem Kassam, who believes he may have been ill from the virus after attending the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.

Continue Reading
 
 
