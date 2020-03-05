Markets plunge as critics say Trump’s desperate efforts to calm the panic have backfired

by Eoin Higgins

The stock market plunged 970 points Thursday, or 3.58%, as fears of the economic impact of the global coronavirus outbreak—and President Donald Trump’s mishandling of the crisis—continued to roil the world’s financial markets after last week’s panic sent markets into freefall.

“It’s kind of like an earthquake—there’s the earthquake, which is last week, and then there’s the aftershocks, which is this week,” MUFG Union Bank chief financial economist Chris Rupkey told the New York Post.

The Dow Jones this week: Monday: UP 1,290 points

Tuesday: DOWN 780 points

Wednesday: UP 1,100 points

Today: DOWN 970 points I can't imagine there's ever been a more volatile week in the history of the U.S. stock market, right? — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) March 5, 2020

Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis has been blamed by some observers for market volatility. The White House response to the coronavirus outbreak has been erratic, with health officials being contradicted by the president and Trump going on cable news to downplay the level of danger posed by the disease.

On Wednesday night, as Common Dreams reported, Trump called into Fox News‘ “Hannity” and told the eponymous host that he had a “hunch” the reported death rate was being misreported, that people with mild symptoms of the disease should nonetheless go into work, and likened the coronavirus to the common flu.