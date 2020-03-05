Quantcast
Connect with us

Markets plunge as critics say Trump’s desperate efforts to calm the panic have backfired

Published

12 mins ago

on

by Eoin Higgins

The stock market plunged 970 points Thursday, or 3.58%, as fears of the economic impact of the global coronavirus outbreak—and President Donald Trump’s mishandling of the crisis—continued to roil the world’s financial markets after last week’s panic sent markets into freefall.

“It’s kind of like an earthquake—there’s the earthquake, which is last week, and then there’s the aftershocks, which is this week,” MUFG Union Bank chief financial economist Chris Rupkey told the New York Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis has been blamed by some observers for market volatility. The White House response to the coronavirus outbreak has been erratic, with health officials being contradicted by the president and Trump going on cable news to downplay the level of danger posed by the disease.

On Wednesday night, as Common Dreams reported, Trump called into Fox News‘ “Hannity” and told the eponymous host that he had a “hunch” the reported death rate was being misreported, that people with mild symptoms of the disease should nonetheless go into work, and likened the coronavirus to the common flu.

The Nation‘s Jeet Heer commented on Twitter that the president’s insistence on pinning his political performance on the stock market was creating a situation where active measures to stop a pandemic might be deprioritized to ensure financial markets continued to do well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump staking his presidency on a good stock market was once just an annoying tic (one he shares by many other politicians),” said Heer. “But now there’s a situation that makes it actively harmful.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Airline stocks led Thursday’s drop after a global slowdown in air travel due to the continuing outbreak was projected to cost billions in travel.

Thursday’s losses more than erased gains from Wednesday on the back of a health insurance stock surge that some analysts suggested was because of former Vice President Joe Biden’s strong showing in the Super Tuesday 2020 Democratic primary contests against fellow frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. But, as Rosenberg Research CEO and strategist David Rosenberg told the Washington Post, that was a boost with a one-time application.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yesterday’s market catalysts, clearly a slate of one-offs, were Joe Biden’s success on Super Tuesday and a range of spending announcements to tackle the coronavirus,” said Rosenberg. “Markets typically price in an announcement once. It got it yesterday. The news today is the spread of the virus in the U.S. and Italy closing schools, universities, and museums.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Asian markets plunge as coronavirus epidemic wreaks havoc on international business

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 5, 2020

By

Asian equities tumbled Friday as analysts warned the volatility that has characterised markets during the coronavirus crisis is likely to continue for some time.

While governments and central banks have unleashed or prepare to roll out stimulus measures, the rapid spread of the disease and rising death toll are putting a greater strain on economies and stoking concerns of a worldwide recession.

And with no end seemingly in sight -- almost 100,000 people in 85 countries have now been infected -- investors are fleeing out of risk assets such as stocks and into safe havens including the yen and gold.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Markets plunge as critics say Trump’s desperate efforts to calm the panic have backfired

Published

12 mins ago

on

March 5, 2020

By

by Eoin Higgins

The stock market plunged 970 points Thursday, or 3.58%, as fears of the economic impact of the global coronavirus outbreak—and President Donald Trump’s mishandling of the crisis—continued to roil the world’s financial markets after last week’s panic sent markets into freefall.

“It’s kind of like an earthquake—there’s the earthquake, which is last week, and then there’s the aftershocks, which is this week,” MUFG Union Bank chief financial economist Chris Rupkey told the New York Post.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump admits he’ll be ‘cutting’ Social Security — but here’s what he really revealed

Published

32 mins ago

on

March 5, 2020

By

During a Fox News town hall Thursday night, President Donald Trump finally admitted what many have long feared — that he plans to push for serious cuts to entitlements, which includes Social Security and Medicare.

Of course, Trump has already admitted this in his budgets, even though he promised not to cut Social Security, Medicare, or Medicaid. (Trump has entirely dropped any pretense about seeking to cut Medicaid, which provides health insurance to people with low incomes.) In a recent interview, Trump also suggested that he intended to slash entitlements, though his phrasing was unclear, and it wasn’t obvious he understood the question. Later, he tried to walk this back after an outcry.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image