Markets tanked — yet Trump falsely argued the Dow is still ‘the highest its ever been, by far’
President Donald Trump on Thursday tried to reassure investors after the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank nearly 1,000 points.
Trump tried to spin the economic damage and how it could impact his 2020 re-election campaign during a Fox News town hall.
“Even though it’s down ten or eleven percent, it’s still the highest its ever been, by far,” Trump falsely argued.
He also argued that coronavirus could be good for the economy because fewer people would travel abroad.
Trump tries to find a silver lining to the coronavirus during Fox News town hall: "I have to say, people are now staying in the United States, spending their money in the US — and I like that." pic.twitter.com/lbERhrSq6t
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2020
