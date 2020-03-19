Massive Bangladesh coronavirus prayer gathering sparks outcry
A massive coronavirus prayer session with tens of thousands of devotees sparked an outcry in Bangladesh Wednesday as the South Asian nation reported its first death from the global pandemic.
Local police chief Tota Miah said some 10,000 Muslims gathered in an open field in Raipur town in southern Bangladesh to pray “healing verses” from the Koran to rid the country of the deadly virus.
“They held the Khatme Shifa prayers after dawn to free the country from the coronavirus,” Miah told AFP.
Organizers claimed the number of worshippers was 25,000.
He said organizers did not get permission from authorities to hold the session.
Photos of the gathering was widely shared on social media, with commenters slamming the massive rally.
Authorities have already shut schools and asked locals to avoid large gatherings in an effort to halt the spread of the disease.
“Unbelievable how they even have done it without notifying the police? They will be held responsible if anything happens to the people in the region,” Abdur Rahman wrote on Facebook.
Despite the appeal from authorities to avoid crowded public areas, many took the opportunity to head to tourism sites.
Police said they had to close two beaches, including one at Cox’s Bazar, the main resort district of the country, and which is home to nearly one million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar.
A senior leader from the ruling Awami League, Obaidul Quader, said a lockdown might be required to contain the virus.
“If necessary, Bangladesh will be shut down. It’ll be enforced where necessary. People must be saved first. We’ll do everything for that,” he told reporters.
The number of positive cases in the country of 168 million people stands at 14, although some medical experts fear not enough tests were being conducted.
Photo: Bangladesh coronavirus prayer gathering AFP
Facebook scrambles as use soars in time of isolation
Facebook said Wednesday it would place "authoritative" coronavirus content at the top of user feeds as it scrambled to keep up with increased usage and stem the flow of misinformation on its platform and WhatsApp messaging.
The leading social network said it has nearly doubled server capacity to power WhatsApp as people in isolation place more voice and video calls using the popular messaging service.
Facebook also donated $1 million to the International Fact-Checking Network to expand the presence of local fact-checkers and curb misinformation on WhatsApp, said Facebook head of health Kang-Xing Jin.
