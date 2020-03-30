Quantcast
Matt Gaetz attacks Mitch McConnell for not removing Richard Burr amid DOJ coronavirus stock probe

Published

2 hours ago

on

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to revoke Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) chairmanship of the Intelligence Committee.

CNN reported on Monday that the Justice Department is investigating the possibility that Burr profited off stock trades by using insider knowledge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“How can [McConnell] justify leaving someone as the Chairman of the Intelligence Committee who is being investigated by the FBI for criminally abusing their position for personal, financial gain?!?!” Gaetz exclaimed on Twitter.

“Republicans need to do a better job cleaning our own house,” he said, adding the hashtag “#wheresmitch.”

Gaetz’s followers appeared to be taken off guard by the comments.

Read some of the responses below.

