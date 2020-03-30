Matt Gaetz attacks Mitch McConnell for not removing Richard Burr amid DOJ coronavirus stock probe

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to revoke Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) chairmanship of the Intelligence Committee.

CNN reported on Monday that the Justice Department is investigating the possibility that Burr profited off stock trades by using insider knowledge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“How can [McConnell] justify leaving someone as the Chairman of the Intelligence Committee who is being investigated by the FBI for criminally abusing their position for personal, financial gain?!?!” Gaetz exclaimed on Twitter.

“Republicans need to do a better job cleaning our own house,” he said, adding the hashtag “#wheresmitch.”

Gaetz’s followers appeared to be taken off guard by the comments.

Read some of the responses below.

Wow, it's almost as though your party has no integrity or principles. — Kel Varnsen (@_Kel_Varnsen_) March 30, 2020

How can you continue in Congress after breaching security in a SCIF as a political stunt? Self-reflection, Mattie. — Tink53 (@LoveyTex) March 30, 2020

Wtf….that’s the second tweet of his in less than a month that I agree with! — overthere (@overthere03) March 30, 2020

Please check to see if Hell has frozen over. I agree with Matt Gaetz. — Dave Menard (@flwingnut) March 30, 2020

Your own corruption lies in your pathetic inability to pressure Trump to have acted a month ago when all of this was obvious re: the virus, PPE and testing. Maybe we need people who are not hypocrites to send this message? Just maybe. — Omar Ghaffar (@twittetrader) March 30, 2020