‘Me me me me’: Trump’s latest self-pitying coronavirus Twitter meltdown buried in scorn

Published

23 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Monday night went on a self-pitying rant about how unfairly he’s being treated by the media at a time when documented coronavirus cases are exploding throughout the United States.

In particular, Trump complained about the Times for published an editorial that accused the president of employing a “bungling, chaotic and dishonest start-stop approach” to fighting the coronavirus pandemic, while simultaneously praising the steady leadership so far provided by former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump’s demand that the media treat him more fairly comes after the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. has more than quadrupled in just the past five days.

Given this, many people following the president on Twitter hammered him thinking only of himself during a time of suffering for many Americans. Check out some reactions below.

