‘Me me me me’: Trump’s latest self-pitying coronavirus Twitter meltdown buried in scorn

President Donald Trump on Monday night went on a self-pitying rant about how unfairly he’s being treated by the media at a time when documented coronavirus cases are exploding throughout the United States.

In particular, Trump complained about the Times for published an editorial that accused the president of employing a “bungling, chaotic and dishonest start-stop approach” to fighting the coronavirus pandemic, while simultaneously praising the steady leadership so far provided by former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump’s demand that the media treat him more fairly comes after the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. has more than quadrupled in just the past five days.

Given this, many people following the president on Twitter hammered him thinking only of himself during a time of suffering for many Americans. Check out some reactions below.

Me me me me. Why is everyone so mean? Why am I not loved more. Why no parades? It’s so unfair. People are haters because they don’t get me. I’m not the loser, they are. They hate me because I’m so great. Jelly haters. I hate them. I’m going to my room. Losers. — Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) March 24, 2020

Thank God we have @JoeBiden and @NYGovCuomo to provide wisdom and leadership during these trying times! pic.twitter.com/qAcL8nxEiP — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) March 24, 2020

Trump eliminated our pandemic response team. Trump believed China over our intelligence services. Trump closed the border with one country in a global economy, after the virus was already here. Trump lied and downplayed. Now Americans are paying the price.https://t.co/I9aLiiH3Gi — Chris B (@ChrisBEsq) March 24, 2020

When you combine a total lack of leadership with an absence of critical thinking skills and add zero accountability, you have a complete picture of the Trump Administration. The above combination always proves lethal in any crisis situation, and this will be no exception. — Leadership Masters (@LeadersMaster) March 24, 2020

pic.twitter.com/eOqfMxyvNo — Billy D – Dr. tRump will plow under every 1/3 (@EugJHawk) March 24, 2020

