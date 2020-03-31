Quantcast
Media must stop waiting for Trump to ‘become president’ — and instead expose his failures: Yale epidemiologist

Published

1 min ago

on

Gregg Gonsalves, an epidemiologist who works as an assistant professor at Yale School of Public Health, hammered the mainstream media on Tuesday for continuing to wait for the moment when President Donald Trump starts acting presidential instead of documenting his lethal failures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Writing on Twitter, Gonsalves criticized CNN’s Brian Stelter for posting what amounts to theater criticism of Trump’s performance without objectively evaluating the many missteps the president has already made.

“This is EVERYTHING that is wrong with media reporting on Donald Trump magnified, made all more dire because it is happening in a pandemic,” he wrote. “What are you people smoking?”

Gonsalves then said that no one needs to wait to see how Trump responds in the coming weeks to the disease, as there is more than enough evidence that his bungled response is costing American lives.

“The point is that he has failed consistently, abjectly since December to address coronavirus,” he wrote. “The ‘signs’ of this are as big as the HOLLYWOOD sign in Los Angeles. Hundreds of thousands of people will die. Seriously folks in the media, are you still waiting for the moment when Donald Trump ‘finally becomes presidential?’ This is a world-historical failure unprecedented in modern American history and you can’t see what’s before your very eyes.”

Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Morning Joe busts Rush Limbaugh for risking listeners’ lives by pushing coronavirus ‘lies’

Published

10 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blasted conservative broadcaster Rush Limbaugh and other "media hacks" for spreading coronavirus "misinformation" that endangers their listeners' lives.

The "Morning Joe" host called out Limbaugh for downplaying COVID-19 by comparing it to the flu or the common cold, but then changing course as the outbreak spreads without ever acknowledging his previous claims.

"What concerns me even more right now, because, again, that was the past and we're worried about misinformation being spread right now, but there actually have even been in the past week some of these media hacks who have been promoting more bad science, more bad medicine," Scarborough said. "Like having entire segments suggesting that people in Middle America are basically immune to this, this is a New York problem, that this is not a problem for Middle America. Having guests on that sit back and laugh at the thought that people in Middle America need to be concerned by the coronavirus. They do need to be concerned."

Breaking Banner

Coronavirus boils 2020 election down to one question for Democrats: ‘Is Trump competent and sane?’

Published

37 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

The coronavirus crisis has blown up the 2020 election strategies for both President Donald Trump and his Democratic rivals.

The president so far has enjoyed a bump in his approval rating as an apparent result of his daily news conferences, which can sometimes spin out of control during live broadcasts but are then trimmed down for network news, but Democrats must turn the election into a referendum on his response to the outbreak, reported Politico.

Breaking Banner

Trump is using the pandemic to wage partisan civil war — but red states will suffer too

Published

43 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

The number of deaths in the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. will soon exceed the number killed in the 9/11 attacks, and we're just past 10 weeks since the nation's first confirmed case of the new virus. This deadly pathogen is one of the gravest national threats in a century, and it is now clear that Donald Trump is not only ill-equipped to handle the crisis — he's gone out of his way to exacerbate its devastation.
