Medical TV dramas donate their equipment to emergency workers
Medical TV dramas such as “Grey’s Anatomy” are donating equipment including masks, gowns and gloves to emergency workers tackling the coronavirus pandemic.
The shows are emptying their prop rooms of materials that are in increasingly short supply as the rapid spread of the disease threatens to overwhelm resources.
“Grey’s Anatomy,” a long-running ABC show, has “a backstock of gowns and gloves which we are donating,” said executive producer Krista Vernoff.
Firefighter drama “Station 19,” from the same network, donated around 300 masks to the Ontario Fire Department in Canada after learning they were running out and fire stations were forced to re-use masks.
“They were tremendously grateful,” said Vernoff.
Another popular ABC medical drama, “The Good Doctor,” shoots in Vancouver, where it has handed over hundreds of masks, gowns, disposable booties and isolation suits.
Karen Law, an Atlanta-based rheumatologist, posted an image on Instagram of medical supplies outside the Grady Memorial Hospital, thanking Fox show “The Resident” for the donation.
“Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive,” she wrote.
“And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive.”
Mitch McConnell aide implicated in stock market moves during coronavirus’ early days
According to a Saturday morning report from Politico, a senior aide to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has now been implicated in the growing scandal of lawmakers who made suspicious stock market trades just as the government was becoming aware of the growing threat of the coronavirus pandemic.
The report notes that "Scott Sloofman, a top communications aide in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office, purchased stock in a company that could wind up being instrumental in the fight against the coronavirus in late January: Moderna, Inc., which is now testing the first vaccine for the disease in Washington state."
Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81
Country music legend Kenny Rogers, whose career spanned six decades, has died at the age of 81, his family said late Friday.
"Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family," they said in a statement.
The family said they were planning a small private service "out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency."
Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music.
"His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world," said the statement posted by his representative Keith Hagan.
Here’s why Florida got all the emergency medical supplies it requested while other states did not
On March 11, Florida requested a cache of emergency supplies from the federal government to protect its medical workers against the novel coronavirus.
Three days later, the state got everything it wanted.
Other states had only tiny slivers of their requests fulfilled, including some that had asked for them earlier than Florida. Oregon and Oklahoma received only about 10%; New Jersey got less than 6%.
This disparity has not been lost on the states that feel shortchanged in their requests from the Strategic National Stockpile, a trove of supplies managed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.