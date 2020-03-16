Quantcast
Connect with us

Melania Trump says she made ‘difficult decision’ to cancel White House Easter Egg Roll

Published

1 min ago

on

First Lady Melania Trump’s office announced on Monday that it has cancelled the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

In a statement, the First Lady’s office said that the move had been made “out of an abundance of caution” during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The health and safety of all Americans must be the first priority,” the first lady said in the statement. “I deeply regret this cancellation, but we need to make difficult decisions in the short-term to ensure a healthy country for the long-term.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Giuliani’s pardoned tax cheat friend slammed for claiming coronavirus ‘hysteria’ is manufactured to kill Trump’s economy

Published

10 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

Over the weekend, former New York City Police Commissioner and convicted felon Bernard Kerik took to Twitter to assert that the coronavirus "hysteria" is being "created" to destabilize the economy and hurt President Donald Trump. He also suggested we should "quarantine" the media:

Why do I feel this hysteria is being created to destabilize the country, and destroy the unparalleled and historic economic successes of President @realDonaldTrump?

Worldwide Deaths... Jan-Feb 20202,360: Coronavirus69,602: Common Cold/Flu240,950: HIV

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving megachurch begs followers to pack into the pews amid coronavirus outbreak: ‘If we die — we die for Christ’

Published

19 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

A South Florida megachurch pastor wants his congregation to know even though the coronavirus continues to spread, they should be coming to church to worship anyway, and any fear they might have of packed spaces is coming from a "demonic spirit."

“Do you believe God would bring his people to his house to be contagious with the virus? Of course not,” pastor Guillermo Maldonado said, according to the Miami Herald. But as the Herald points out, Maldonado's service wasn't as packed as it usually is.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Isolate him’: Ex-Trump official calls on president to go into ‘verbal quarantine’ during COVID-19 crisis

Published

23 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's one-time White House communications director advised his team to keep him away from television cameras and off Twitter during the coronavirus outbreak.

Anthony Scaramucci, who spent a tumultuous 11 days as Trump's communications chief, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" the administration's response to the COVID-19 crisis was fatally flawed because the president's staff was afraid of bringing him bad news.

"It's a national strategy borne from one person but you have remember, too," Scaramucci said, "the president's staff is afraid of him, and so they don't like dealing with them and they're trying to make something that's very insane, which is President Trump, sound sane, and so this is the danger that we're dealing with right now. But the market does know that Donald Trump is actually the virus and he's replicated throughout the executive branch, and as more or less decapitated their ability to handle this crisis."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image