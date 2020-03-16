Melania Trump says she made ‘difficult decision’ to cancel White House Easter Egg Roll

First Lady Melania Trump’s office announced on Monday that it has cancelled the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

In a statement, the First Lady’s office said that the move had been made “out of an abundance of caution” during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The health and safety of all Americans must be the first priority,” the first lady said in the statement. “I deeply regret this cancellation, but we need to make difficult decisions in the short-term to ensure a healthy country for the long-term.”

