Mexican protesters try to block Americans from entering their country on Arizona border

How quickly things change. Americans trying to enter Mexico as the coronavirus strikes the United States were barred from doing so by protesters who don’t want their germs.

According to the Arizona Republic, protesters on the Mexican side of the border blocked all Mexico-bound lanes in Ambos Nogales. The protesters were demanding that there be greater screenings of anyone trying to cross into Mexico given the growing number of infected people in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Less than a dozen people wearing face masks and carrying signs used two of their vehicles for a blockade of the two southbound lanes at the DeConcini crossing, several hundred feet into the Mexican side of the border, video taken by Mexican media showed,” the Republican reported.

Some protest signs read “stay at home” while others called on leaders to do more to control and restrict Americans from spreading COVID-19 in Mexico. There didn’t seem to be any signs asking for a wall, however.

“The U.S. has a significantly higher number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 than Mexico, a situation that is also true along the states on both sides of the border,” the report revealed.

Read the full report at the Arizona Republic.