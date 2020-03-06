Quantcast
Mick Mulvaney ousted as Trump’s chief of staff and replaced by southern congressman

Published

4 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump announced a major White House shakeup on Friday evening.

The commander-in-chief announced — in a tweet — that acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney would be replaced by Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC).

John Kelly and Reince Priebus have also held the position in Trump’s administration.

