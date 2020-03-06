Mick Mulvaney ousted as Trump’s chief of staff and replaced by southern congressman

President Donald Trump announced a major White House shakeup on Friday evening.

The commander-in-chief announced — in a tweet — that acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney would be replaced by Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC).

….I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well. He will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2020

John Kelly and Reince Priebus have also held the position in Trump’s administration.

.@RepMarkMeadows will be Pres Trump's 4th WH Chief of Staff since taking office. The key post has previously been filled by Reince Priebus, John Kelly, and Mick Mulvaney. Chiefs of Staff for recent presidents:

Obama – 5 in 8 years

GW Bush – 2 in 8 years

Clinton – 4 in 8 years — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 7, 2020

Meadows gets the full title. Not “acting,” which Mulvaney had, and recently told the Oxford Union he kept so he could keep his higher OMB salary. https://t.co/B8x0cjNx1Y — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 7, 2020