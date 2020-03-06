Quantcast
Mick Mulvaney’s home state newspaper scolds court for hiding records of his failed business deal

Published

5 mins ago

on

According to a recent report from The Post and Courier, a circuit court judge in November issued an order in November sealing several records regarding a failed 2007 business deal that President Trump’s acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, was involved in. The judge, Brian Gibbons, didn’t make the order public, only saying that all parties involved agreed to the secrecy.

In an op-ed published this Friday, the Post and Courier’s Editorial Staff contends that the decision was “not good enough as a matter of principle, and it’s not good enough under S.C. court rules, which require judges to perform a balancing test that starts out with the presumption that all records should be open and includes such factors as the need to ensure a fair trial and witness cooperation.”

After the publication of the Courier’s initial article highlighting the story, Judge Gibbons reversed course and opened the records, explaining that “upon further reflection of  the balancing factors set forth in Rule 41.1 of the SCRCP, the Court finds the drastic remedy of sealing the record in this case, even though presented to the Court as a Consent Order, is not appropriate.”

Still, there was a glaring omission in Gibbons’ reversal: he didn’t provide a good reason to authorize “the drastic remedy” of sealing the records of the case.

According to the Courier, judges draping a veil of secrecy over high-profile cases is something that “happens more frequently than it should.”

“It’s something they need to stop doing, not just for our sake but for their own, since secrecy breeds public suspicion about the entire court system.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Post and Courier.


Judiciary is finally fighting back against Trump’s lawlessness — and not a moment too soon: conservative columnist

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 6, 2020

By

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote Friday that she is grateful that the judiciary is finally fighting back against President Donald Trump's contemptuous attitude toward the law.

Thursday, a Republican-appointed federal judge called out the Trump administration for their misrepresented facts and outright lies to the public.

"U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton, overseeing a lawsuit brought by EPIC, a watchdog group, and BuzzFeed News, said he saw serious discrepancies between [Attorney General William P.] Barr’s public statements about Mueller’s findings and the public, partially redacted version of that report detailing the special counsel’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election," the Post reported. "Because of those discrepancies, Walton ruled, the judge would conduct an independent review of Mueller’s full report to see whether the Justice Department’s redactions were appropriate."

Here’s how Trump’s coronavirus strategy is like his Hurricane Maria response

Published

50 mins ago

on

March 6, 2020

By

In an op-ed published in the Washington Post this Friday, numbers cruncher Phillip Bump argues that the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus crisis is reminiscent of its response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, where President Trump traveled to the island and severely underestimated the death toll from the disaster.

"Trump insisted on hyping the low number, though, because in the moment, it made his administration’s response seem less inadequate," Bump writes. "Only 16 people died? Why, President George W. Bush’s handling of Katrina was therefore far worse! When later estimates suggested a death toll closer to 3,000, Trump said openly that those numbers were wrong, without actually indicating what the accurate numbers might be."

