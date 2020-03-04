Mike Bloomberg considering ending presidential campaign ‘as early as Wednesday’: Report

After winning only the territory of American Samoa on Super while Joe Biden had stunning success Tuesday former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg is considering ending his presidential race.

Bloomberg could drop out “as early as Wednesday,” Politico reports.

“As the results come in, here’s what is clear,” Bloomberg told supporters and staff in a not very convincing speech, “No matter how many delegates we win tonight, we have done something no one else thought was possible. In just three months we’ve gone from 1 percent in the polls to being a contender for the Democratic nomination for president.”

Early on, Bloomberg said he would spend up to a billion dollars to try to win the White House, and said if he did not win the nomination he would nevertheless continue to fund the Democrat who did.

