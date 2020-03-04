Mike Bloomberg considering ending presidential campaign ‘as early as Wednesday’: Report
After winning only the territory of American Samoa on Super while Joe Biden had stunning success Tuesday former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg is considering ending his presidential race.
Bloomberg could drop out “as early as Wednesday,” Politico reports.
“As the results come in, here’s what is clear,” Bloomberg told supporters and staff in a not very convincing speech, “No matter how many delegates we win tonight, we have done something no one else thought was possible. In just three months we’ve gone from 1 percent in the polls to being a contender for the Democratic nomination for president.”
Early on, Bloomberg said he would spend up to a billion dollars to try to win the White House, and said if he did not win the nomination he would nevertheless continue to fund the Democrat who did.
Read the entire report here.
2020 Election
2020 Election
Joe Biden surges to startling victory in Texas primary
Former Vice President Joe Biden surprised political pundits with a victory in the Texas primary on Super Tuesday.
Biden was declared the projected winner by NBC News, CNN, Vox and Business Insider:
https://twitter.com/nbcnews/status/1235092762183086085
https://twitter.com/ericbradner/status/1235106138955214848
https://twitter.com/voxdotcom/status/1235087973424795649
TEXAS UPDATE: Joe Biden defeats Bernie Sanders in tightly contested Texas Democratic primary
See more here: https://t.co/aNRgtpFoL3
2020 Election
‘Paralyzingly long lines’ to vote on Super Tuesday blasted as ‘criminal’ and ‘an election failure’
Voters in Texas were still waiting in line to vote after midnight on Super Tuesday.
In California, absurdly long lines were also reported.
Both states were blasted online for demonstrating incompetence at administrating the election.
Here's some of what people were saying:
https://twitter.com/jen_rice_/status/1235080145318248448
https://twitter.com/marceelias/status/1235061825504342016
https://twitter.com/KHOLMESlive/status/1235070613686874112
https://twitter.com/neal_katyal/status/1235062919143948289
https://twitter.com/bpopken/status/1235073586462732288