Mike Bloomberg reveals he spent almost $1 billion on ill-fated presidential bid

According to previous reports, Mike Bloomberg spent just over $500 million on his short-lived presidential campaign. But a new FEC filing reveals that the actual total was much larger, to the tune of almost a billion dollars.

As Carrie Levine of the Center for Public Integrity points out, the final number settled at around $935 million.

Bloomberg gave his campaign nearly a BILLION dollars – $935 million – over the course of the campaign, new @fec filing shows. https://t.co/L11TNHsVcD pic.twitter.com/uEYQ9ZOlJc — Carrie Levine (@levinecarrie) March 20, 2020

Bloomberg was the richest person in history to run for president. As Business Insider points out, his campaign expenditures likely didn’t make a dent in his personal fortune.

You can view the FEC filing here.