Mike Pence refuses to say he’d take his kids to Disney World while coronavirus is spreading across America

At the press conference on Monday, Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post reporter Ashley Parker asked Vice President Mike Pence if he would be comfortable bringing his children to Disney World at the present time — and he did not offer a direct answer to the question.

“Would you, yourself, feel comfortable bringing you, your family and your grandchildren on a trip to Disney World?” asked Parker.

“I can say there’s been no recommendations on travel within the United States of America,” said Pence, turning it over to others on the panel. “But let me let the experts speak to recommendations with regard to travel. You want to get that?”

It is unclear whether the reporter was actually referring to Disney World, which is in Florida, or Disneyland, which is in California, as both states currently are reporting cases of coronavirus.

