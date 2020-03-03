Mike Pence reveals why Trump just changed his messaging on the economy

Vice President Mike Pence spoke to the press Tuesday evening for a press briefing by the Coronavirus Task Force. When asked about the tumble in the stock market, Pence seemed to dismiss it as unimportant, according to Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs.

“We really do believe the fundamentals of this economy are strong,” said Pence, citing unemployment numbers, a strong housing market and consumer spending. “President has said to us: the priority is the health and safety of the American people. … economy will take care of itself.”

He also said that any testing for the coronavirus will be covered through insurance and anyone with Medicare or Medicaid, “it’s covered.”

“Subject to a doctor’s orders, any American can be tested,” Pence said.