Mike Pence struggles after reporter presses him about Trump’s coronavirus drug promises
After President Donald Trump exited Saturday’s press briefing on coronavirus, a reporter asked Vice President Mike Pence to justify the president’s claims that two drugs were possible treatments for coronavirus — something the FDA made very clear to the public that they had not been confirmed for in any capacity yet.
Put on the spot, the vice president paused for several seconds, then appeared to stumble over his words, awkwardly trying to thread the needle between what Trump had said and the medical facts.
“I think the president reiterated the hopefulness that he feels about this, that because these are medications that are time-honored and tested, they’ve been taken for many, many years, that we want to pursue, number one, making those available if someone’s doctor believes that it’s appropriate,” said Pence. “The doctor would be able to prescribe that medicine, even though that’s not indicated. That’s called an off-label use.”
“But the other piece is, as Dr. Fauci said, and I’ll yield to him, in deploying those medicines, we’re working specifically with one state to do so in a way that represents a clinical trial,” said Pence. “So it would not just be compassionate use, which the medicines are already being used for in some jurisdictions today, but also we could study it and determine the viability of it,” added Pence. “And in fact, we’re working diligently right now with that supply chain to make sure that those medicines are available.”
Watch below:
Nearly 1 billion people have been confined to their homes in response to COVID-19 coronavirus
Almost one billion people were confined to their homes worldwide Saturday as the global coronavirus death toll topped 12,000 and US states rolled out stay-at-home measures already imposed across swathes of Europe.
More than a third of Americans were adjusting to life in various phases of virtual lockdown -- including in the US's three biggest cities of New York, Los Angeles and Chicago -- with more states expected to ramp up restrictions.
New Jersey became the latest US state to restrict movement as the fast-spreading pandemic upends lives across the planet, closing businesses, shutting schools and forcing millions to work from home.
NYT reporter tests positive for COVID-19 after covering New Rochelle coronavirus outbreak
Sarah Maslin Nir revealed she has tested positive for COVID-19 after reporting on the coronavirus crisis in New Rochelle, New York.
The reporter for The New York Times says she is okay.
https://twitter.com/SarahMaslinNir/status/1241458979219390465
She had covered the crisis in New Rochelle:
https://twitter.com/SarahMaslinNir/status/1239606411262332928
https://twitter.com/SarahMaslinNir/status/1239662962366910464
https://twitter.com/SarahMaslinNir/status/1239667407628763137
Behind the scenes: this was me yesterday interviewing nurses in hazmat suits out my car window as I head through New York State’s first drive-through coronavirus testing center. https://t.co/KfdlryDEkr pic.twitter.com/Ad6x4IQPw6
39-year-old found dead in her kitchen — her coronavirus test from four days earlier still had not come back
On Friday, Natasha Ott was found dead in her kitchen -- her coronavirus test from Monday had still not come back.
Her story was recounted by NOLA.com.
"On March 10, Natasha Ott, 39, felt the beginnings of a cold coming on. She had a slight fever," NOLA reported.
"Crescent Care, her employer, had only a handful of tests for the new strain of coronavirus on hand; she initially passed on the chance to take one, after being told she was low-risk for the serious disease," the publication explained.