Mike Pompeo ridiculed as the ‘Secretary of White Male Fragility’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) received widespread praise during her 2020 presidential bid for how she worked to convince young girls that it was natural for a female to run for president.

Warren would tell the young girl that she is running for president “because that’s what girls do” — and would then ask for a pinky-swear that the lesson had been learned.

Secretary of State Mike Pence — who works for the 45th man to serve as president — on Saturday appeared to be mocking Warren’s lesson.

Why are you such a dick? — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) March 7, 2020

You're ridiculing little girls making promises to Elizabeth Warren that they'll run for president. Perhaps it is good, in a way, for them, and their parents who vote, to see what and who is already opposing them. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) March 7, 2020

Take it easy there. I know, like the rest of the draft-dodger's sycophants, you think you are tough enough to bully little girls, but I'm pretty sure most 6-year-old girls could take your fat ass, and we all know you wouldn't be able to out-run them to get away. — Facts Do Matter (@WilDonnelly) March 7, 2020

It’s amazing how proud you are to be such an unmitigated asshole. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 7, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA – OH MY GOD, little girls having dreams are just so stupid, LOL!!! — Geraldine (@everywhereist) March 7, 2020

Mike Pompeo, Secretary of White Male Fragility — Aléx Young (@AlexYoung) March 7, 2020

This is fucking grotesque. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) March 7, 2020

Just when I thought #BillBarr was the worst Cabinet member, you pop up with this sh*t. — Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) March 7, 2020

Listen up, rapture boy. You wouldn’t know this because your party wins with fearmongering, but inspiring young people to become civically involved and hopeful about democracy’s future is a beautiful thing. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) March 7, 2020

HAHAHAHA mocking the dreams of little girls is HILARIOUS, you absolute ghoul. — Towanda the Avenger (@kendallybrown) March 7, 2020

Hey Mike – at least Hillary had the balls to testify. — abbie (@abbierenn) March 7, 2020

I would put more stock in Elizabeth Warren’s pinky promise than anything that comes out of your dodgy mouth, Mr. Won’t-Even-Say-Coronavirus-is-Not-a-Hoax. — BC (@belinda_clary) March 7, 2020

"hahahaha you see a female candidate said these words so I have to mock her, because I'm a soulless, mean-spirited misogynist, in case you were wondering" — Ohm (Unit of Resistance)🆘️ (@HereToResist) March 7, 2020

Just an absolute garbage human — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) March 7, 2020

My God what is this relentless desire that every member of this administration has to prove they are complete irredeemable douchebags? — Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) March 7, 2020

Elizabeth Warren would wipe that ugly smirk off your faces faster than you could say “My head is stuck in Trump’s ass”. — Ida Skibenes ❄️ (@ida_skibenes) March 7, 2020

