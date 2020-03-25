Minnesota gov. warns of ‘skyrocket’ deaths after testing failures: ‘It’s too late to flatten the curve’
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) said on Wednesday that his state is trying to prevent deaths from surging due to the federal government’s initial failures in testing for COVID-19.
At a briefing on Minnesota’s coronavirus response efforts, Walz explained why it is “too late to flatten the curve,” referring to the steep increase infections.
“The objective of everything we’re doing here is — it’s too late to flatten the curve,” the governor said. “The testing regiment was not in place soon enough for us to be able to do that.”
“So what our objective is now is to move the infection rate out, slow it down and buy time,” he continued, pointing to the need for Hospital resources. “If we get to a situation, which we’ve seen in certain parts of the world — and the place we cannot get to is when someone can’t get that ICU care, we see the death rates skyrocket.”
Walz said that he was also focused on a second wave of infections “so that we can flatten the curve” in the future.
Virginia gov slams Liberty University for reopening campus during pandemic
At a press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA) sharply criticized Jerry Falwell, Jr. and Liberty University for reopening their campus in defiance of state and local officials, despite the novel coronavirus still posing a threat to their students and faculty.
"I have heard the press reports that Liberty University is inviting and welcoming students back to their campus in Lynchburg," said Northam. "We have heard too many mixed messages around the country about COVID-19, and this is yet another example. Our message has been clear and it will continue to be clear: Stay home unless you have to leave for essential reasons. We appreciate our colleges and universities making accommodation for students with special cases, but that is very different from inviting students to leave their homes and come back to campus."
Jerusalem’s Church of Holy Sepulchre shuts as Israel ups anti-virus measures
Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre, believed by Christians to house Christ's tomb, was shut Wednesday, as Israel tightened movement restrictions and the Palestinians announced their first novel coronavirus death.
The church, located in Jerusalem's Old City, was closed shortly after 5:00 p.m. (1500 GMT), as Israel applied a series of new restrictions meant to curb the spread of the virus, including shutting down places of worship.
"We have been informed of the closure. Our understanding is that it is for one week. We hope (the church) will reopen as soon as possible," said Wadie Abunassar, a spokesperson for the local clergy.
Reporter nails Senate GOP as they complain about unemployed people getting too much money
During a press conference addressing the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak, GOP lawmakers mentioned an alleged "drafting error" in the $2 trillion coronavirus spending bill. The lawmakers claim there's a portion of the bill that incentivizes Americans not to work since the relief package could potentially give them more money than their normal incomes.
In a statement put out before the press conference, Senators Tim Scott (R-SC), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and Ben Sasse (R-NE), said: "A massive drafting error in the current version of the coronavirus relief legislation could have devastating consequences: Unless this bill is fixed, there is a strong incentive for employees to be laid off instead of going to work."