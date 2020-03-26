Mitch McConnell blocked Democrats’ coronavirus bill for 10 days — and the press covered for him

We just witnessed one of the clearest examples of a profound structural advantage for the GOP. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) wasted ten precious days advancing a relief package laden with “poison pill” measures that according to the polls, were broadly opposed by Democrats, Republican and independents alike, and blocking provisions sponsored by Democrats that were popular across party lines.

The political press reported the substance of these disputes as they usually do: Briefly, in the 8th or 9th paragraph of print pieces, and without any acknowledgment that Democrats were fighting for stuff that both Democrats and Republicans wanted. There was far more focus on the legislative process and various political calculations, which is also typical.

As a result, those who just skimmed the headlines or caught a cable segment about the dispute would have had no idea what the parties were fighting over.

At best, they took away a narrative of a relief package hobbled by partisan gridlock. More commonly, blame for holding up the vitally needed bill fell on Democrats, with headlines like, “Emergency Economic Rescue Plan in Limbo as Democrats Block Action” (New York Times), “Democrats block coronavirus response in fear of 2008 redux” (CNN) and “Senate Democrats block Republicans’ coronavirus stimulus bill 2nd time around” (Yahoo News).

It’s hard to overstate how broadly the public supports what Democrats were trying to insert into the legislation.