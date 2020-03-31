MitchPlease blows up on Twitter after McConnell blamed impeachment for Trump’s coronavirus failures

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was the object of scorn and ridicule on Twitter after blaming impeachment for President Donald Trump’s failures in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It came up while we were, you know, tied down in the impeachment trial,” McConnell told right-wing radio host Hugh Hewitt,” The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And I think it diverted the attention of the government, because everything, every day, was all about impeachment,” McConnell argued.

The Kentucky Republican’s rationalization of Trump’s failures was quickly mocked online, with the hashtag #MitchPlease trending nationwide.

The phrase is also the title of a new book that was released on Tuesday. Mitch, Please!: How Mitch McConnell Sold Out Kentucky (and America, Too). The book was written by sports radio personality Matt Jones.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News: Senate Majority Leader Confirms Administration Not Able To Concentrate on More Than One Thing At A Time #Mitchplease https://t.co/Aibd9hCSnA — Scott Lerman (@LermanScott) March 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

To be fair, this list isn't comprehensive. It doesn't include his eight rallies. #MitchPlease pic.twitter.com/UrZR72A6Is — Sister Celluloid (@sistercelluloid) March 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

McConnell says the Gov. was too distracted by impeachment to handle coronavirus How'd that go? Staff: Senator-experts are saying we must prepare for a coronavirus pandemic! McConnell: Not now! Im abusing my power to protect the President!#Mitchplease

https://t.co/NyhgBmAatS — Steve Cochran (@CochranShow) March 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

#Mitchplease

That fool has no one to blame but himself.

He just said live in the #TrumpPressConference that he makes ALL the decision.

HE chose not to act early.

If you want to blame anyone all you have to do it look at the White House. Where if it ain't Golf,it ain't right! pic.twitter.com/NR5RdNHnCn — Trump is Mentally Unstable (@time2talk2U2) March 31, 2020

When I was approached about writing a book about Mitch McConnell, I only wanted to do it if I could also write about the state I love. I wanted to show all of Kentucky’s 120 counties and give voice to the people of the state Chris and I went to every county to make that happen — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

But it’s also the story of my life…why I almost ran against Mitch, how the system worked against me and why I ultimately didn’t Many people of both parties worked to keep my voice down and this is a chance to tell that story — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 31, 2020

You can order at the usual places or support a local bookstore like Carmichael’s. They (and Joseph Beth) are my favorite places to browse and they could use our support Here is a link:https://t.co/VTbVuK5ygO — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 31, 2020