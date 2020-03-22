Mnuchin battles Fox News host on virus failures: ‘Nobody expected this to take off at the rate it did’
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin insisted on Sunday that “nobody” predicted that the new coronavirus pandemic would quickly spread to the United States even though intelligence officials reportedly tried to get the Trump administration to pay attention to the crisis.
During an interview on Fox News Sunday, guest host John Roberts questioned Mnuchin about a recent Washington Post investigation which found that the administration ignored the intelligence officials on the spread of COVID-19.
“The intelligence community was giving the White House warnings back in January that the situation coming out of China was very, very serious and would likely end up in a pandemic,” Roberts explained. “Were you ever warned that something like this was coming down pipe because the initial White House reaction appeared to be, ‘Oh, don’t worry. It’s over there in China.’ I was told, why do we need to respond robustly because there’s only 16 cases here.”
“Were you ever warned early on by the intelligence community that this was coming?” the Fox News host asked.
“You know, I want to be careful talking about specific intelligence,” Mnuchin replied. “But let me be clear — and this is not just in the U.S., this is around the world. Nobody expected this to take off at the rate it did.”
“The situation has changed very quickly and the president has responded to that,” he added.
The Treasury secretary, however, declined to say if the Trump administration ignored intelligence officials on the COVID-19 outbreak.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Trump’s FEMA head ducks providing numbers on tests and ventilators requested by beleaguered hospitals
Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," top FEMA administrator Peter Gaynor promised that help is on the way for hospitals and medical facilities dealing with the flood of patients infected with COVID-19, but ducked host Jake Tapper's request for hard numbers on the virus tests, ventilators and medical masks being requested by the hospitals and the states.
Following Donald Trump's claim that millions of medical masks are on the way, host Tapper pressed the administration official on dates and quantities.
"Can you tell us how many tests, masks, ventilators, are in the demand, how many the governors have requested from you in terms of those items?" host Tapper asked.
Mnuchin battles Fox News host on virus failures: ‘Nobody expected this to take off at the rate it did’
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin insisted on Sunday that "nobody" predicted that the new coronavirus pandemic would quickly spread to the United States even though intelligence officials reportedly tried to get the Trump administration to pay attention to the crisis.
During an interview on Fox News Sunday, guest host John Roberts questioned Mnuchin about a recent Washington Post investigation which found that the administration ignored the intelligence officials on the spread of COVID-19.
Breaking Banner
Trump began hijacking coronavirus task force press conferences after seeing praise heaped on Pence: NYT reporter
Appearing on CNN early Sunday morning, New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman claimed that Donald Trump's only concern over the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic is how it reflects on him and his desire to take credit for any successes.
Speaking with host John King, Haberman stated that Trump's obsession with how he is perceived is the animating reason why he shows up at Vice President Mike Pence's task force press conferences and takes over -- to show that he is in command.
Noting that the president mainly uses the highs and lows of the financial markets as his personal "weather vane," the NYT reporter said that Trump is only concerned with himself in the final analysis.