Quantcast
Connect with us

Mnuchin suggests coronavirus shutdown could drive unemployment as high as 20 percent

Published

3 mins ago

on

According to Bloomberg News, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin privately told a group of Republican senators on Tuesday that as coronavirus continues to suppress economic activity and trigger shutdowns, unemployment in the United States could jump as high as 20 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

20 percent unemployment would be unprecedented in modern American political history. To put that number in perspective, following the 2008 financial crisis, unemployment peaked at 10 percent. The United States has not seen unemployment above 20 percent since the Great Depression.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Mnuchin suggests coronavirus shutdown could drive unemployment as high as 20 percent

Published

3 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

According to Bloomberg News, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin privately told a group of Republican senators on Tuesday that as coronavirus continues to suppress economic activity and trigger shutdowns, unemployment in the United States could jump as high as 20 percent.

SCOOP: Mnuchin warned the U.S. could see 20% unemployment in a meeting with Republican senators on Tuesday, sources tell @josh_wingrove , me and @JenniferJJacobs

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mitch McConnell’s promise to approve the coronavirus bill at ‘warp speed’ has already been broken

Published

18 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

On Tuesday, after a great deal of wrangling, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) appeared to project confidence that the coronavirus relief bill passed in the House would receive bipartisan passage at "warp speed."

But already, his promise has gone up in smoke — thanks to his fellow senator from Kentucky, Rand Paul.

According to NBC News' Andrea Mitchell, Paul is now holding up the vote for the coronavirus package.

This afternoon @senatemajldr said senate would move at “warp speed” to approve the house coronavirus aid package.Tonight the senate can’t vote because of objections from @RandPaul

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump to announce suspending due process for some due to coronavirus pandemic: NYT

Published

20 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is set to announce new draconian measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, according to a new report in The New York Times.

"The Trump administration plans to immediately turn back all asylum seekers and other foreigners attempting to enter the United States from Mexico illegally, saying the nation cannot risk allowing the coronavirus to spread through detention facilities and border patrol agents," the newspaper reported, citing "four administration officials."

Continue Reading
 
 