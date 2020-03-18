Most Americans say Trump hasn’t taken virus seriously: poll
Americans’ worries about the novel coronavirus have shot up in the past week with a majority believing President Donald Trump has not taken it seriously enough, a survey said Wednesday.
The Pew Research Center found that 55 percent of Americans polled from Saturday through Monday believed COVID-19 posed a “major threat to the nation’s overall health” — up from 42 percent who said so when asked on March 10-11.
An overwhelming 70 percent said that the global pandemic presented a major threat for the US economy.
Pew, which surveyed 8,914 adults, found that 52 percent of Americans believed that Trump has not taken the risks of the new coronavirus seriously enough.
Trump initially downplayed the impact of the virus and cast it as a hoax planted by his Democratic opponents.
But in the past week, with Wall Street tanking and infections rising, the Trump administration has taken far-reaching actions such as severely restricting foreign visitors and advising against all large gatherings.
The Pew study found that nearly half of Americans had seen made-up news and that 23 percent, when asked from a list of options, incorrectly said that the virus was developed intentionally in a laboratory.
The survey found that supporters of Trump’s Republican Party were much more likely to believe that SARS-CoV-2 was created intentionally.
Scientists widely believe that the new coronavirus emerged in a meat market in the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan that butchered exotic animals.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Air Force imports 500,000 coronavirus test kits from Italy as Trump CDC struggles to make enough
The United States Air Force this week flew in 500,000 coronavirus test kits from Italy amid a severe shortage of viable kits for doctors to use in the United States.
Defense One reports that the Air Force flew the kits into the Memphis International Airport, which serves as a major hub for FedEx, so that they can be shipped quickly out to medical facilities across the country.
Breaking Banner
The View’s Meghan McCain insists Trump will get re-elected by scapegoating China for coronavirus
"The View" co-host Meghan McCain warned President Donald Trump would be re-elected if his critics complained too loudly about him blaming the coronavirus on China.
Former co-host Sara Haines, who's filling in for self-quarantining Joy Behar, and the remotely working Whoopi Goldberg agreed the president was wrong to call COVID-19 the "China virus."
"You know, people as we've seen, people start punching people, Asian folks out," Goldberg said.
McCain insisted that she was sensitive to those concerns, but she argued that it was a losing issue for Democrats.
"I think if the left wants to focus on P.C. labeling this virus, it is a great way to get Trump re-elected," McCain said. "I don't have a problem with people calling it whatever they want. It's a deadly virus that did originate in Wuhan. I don't have a problem with it, and I think china, had they acted right away, and we had more access to information, maybe it wouldn't have gotten to the place that it is."
Breaking Banner
‘I’m married to an Asian’: Kellyanne Conway spars with reporters over White House ‘kung flu’ slur
White House presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway downplayed concerns that White House officials have used racist terms to refer to the novel coronavirus.
During a gaggle outside the White House on Wednesday, Conway was peppered with questions about staffers who reportedly called COVID-19 the "kung flu" or the "Chinese virus."
"Excuse me!" Conway exclaimed. "Of course it's wrong. But you can't just make an accusation and not tell us who it is."
"If you want to argue, I want to argue about standing away from each other and washing our hands," she added.
"You're telling those staffer that it's wrong?" a reporter pressed Conway.