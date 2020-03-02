Most Asia markets rise as bargain-hunting offsets coronavirus fears
Most Asian markets rose Monday as bargain-buyers moved in following last week’s global rout, but investors continue to fret over the economic fallout from the new coronavirus as the worldwide death toll rises.
After equities suffered their worst week since the financial crisis more than a decade ago, central banks began to flag support measures, with Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell hinting at a fresh interest rate cut at the bank’s next meeting.
Still, analysts warned of further turmoil on trading floors as governments struggle to contain the disease, which has now killed more than 3,000 people and infected almost 90,000.
“Markets face significant uncertainty in the short term and remain at high risk of more downside given the unknowns around COVID-19,” Shane Oliver, a global investment strategist at AMP Capital Investors, said.
Traders remain worried the disease “will disrupt economic activity more deeply and for longer than had been expected a week or so ago”.
Shanghai led gainers, rising more than two percent after dropping more than five percent last week, while Hong Kong was up 0.7 percent after a loss of around four percent.
The gains came despite an index of Chinese manufacturing activity falling to its lowest level on record in February as factories around the country were shuttered.
Tokyo was up more than one percent at lunch, while Seoul added a similar amount with Jakarta 0.5 percent higher, Bangkok climbing one percent and Singapore up 0.3 percent.
However, Sydney fell 0.9 percent after Australia recorded its first death from the virus, while Wellington gave up two percent. There were also losses in Taipei and Manila.
AxiCorp analyst Stephen Innes warned that fear was playing a major role in driving markets.
“With the headline bombardment through social media outlets, any sense of rational thinking appears to have gone missing,” he said in a note.
“Near-term, the markets will be driven by how far the fear of the coronavirus spreads, probably not how the data plays out.”
He added that “since global growth has rested on consumer spending over the last year, if consumers are afraid (whether rational or not), the markets will collapse”.
Investors are betting on a Fed rate cut at its March 17-18 policy meeting after Powell made a rare unscheduled statement on the outbreak, which he said “poses evolving risks to economic activity”.
He said the central bank was “closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook”, adding: “We will use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy.”
Markets are betting on as many as two interest rate cuts this year, which has weighed on the dollar, sending it to a near four-month low against the yen. It also retreated against higher-yielding, riskier units including the South Korean won, Australian dollar and South African rand.
Monday’s bounce in major markets also saw a rally in oil prices, which suffered a pummelling last week.
Both main contracts rose more than two percent in early trade, though they have lost around a quarter of their value since the start of the year with investors spooked by falling demand in key consumer China.
The sharp drop in crude prices dented Gulf markets Sunday, with the Saudi bourse, the region’s largest and one of the world’s top ten, shed 3.7 percent.
Tokyo – Nikkei 225: UP 1.1 percent at 21,377.87 (break)
Hong Kong – Hang Seng: UP 0.8 percent at 26,343.15
Shanghai – Composite: UP 2.5 percent at 2,952.06
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 107.92 from 108.06 at 2230 GMT on Friday
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1057 from $1.1029
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2823 from $1.2821
Euro/pound: UP at 86.23 pence from 86.00 pence
Brent Crude: UP 2.3 percent at $50.83 per barrel (new contract)
West Texas Intermediate: UP 2.1 percent at $45.70 per barrel
New York – Dow: DOWN 1.4 percent at 25,409.36 (close)
London – FTSE 100: DOWN 3.2 percent at 6,580.61 (close)
Talking about a menstrual revolution: Asia’s period problems
Olivia Cotes-James wants us to talk about menstrual health.
Properly.
No more euphemisms, no more opaque marketing, no more superstitions, and no glossing over cramps, bleeding, or pain: Reframing current attitudes is vital for female empowerment and health, as well as the environment, says the 29-year-old founder of LUÜNA Naturals, which hails itself as Asia's first period care company with an all-female leadership team.
She is not alone in wanting to change the conversation: Last year the UN warned that taboos around menstrual health were "disempowering" women worldwide, calling for action to end it.
Trump aides defend US coronavirus response
Vice President Mike Pence defended Sunday the US administration's handling of the coronavirus epidemic after two confirmed deaths on American soil and rising criticism of the state of US preparedness.
Pence and Health Secretary Alex Azar made the rounds of Sunday talk shows with the message that risks from the disease remain low for most Americans, while promising to make up for testing shortfalls.
"We could have more sad news, but the American people should know the risk to the average American remains low," Pence said on CNN's "State of the Union."
The assurances came a day after officials confirmed that two men had died in the northwestern state of Washington after becoming infected with the virus.
Australian summers and fire seasons will grow even longer due to climate change: study
Australian summers are lengthening by a month or more while winters are getting shorter due to climate change, according to an analysis by a leading think tank released Monday.
The Australia Institute said large swathes of the country were experiencing an additional 31 days of summer temperatures each year compared to the 1950s.
While Sydney was just under the average with an extra 28 hot days a year, Melbourne added 38 warmer days since the middle of the 20th century.
In some regional areas ravaged by bushfires in recent months, such as the New South Wales town of Port Macquarie, residents are now experiencing seven more weeks of typical summer temperatures.