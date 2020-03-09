Most parents do not successfully transmit their political values to their children, study finds

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar lauded the "fundamentals" of President Donald Trump's "unbelievable" economy on Monday but refused to take questions from reporters.

In a statement made in the White House driveway, Azar spoke about the economy instead of giving an update on the novel coronavirus.

"President Trump has delivered a historically strong economy," Azar said. "The fundamentals in this economy are unbelievable. Whether it's employment or wage growth or productivity or international trade deals, the fundamentals remain what they are."

"President Trump is leading a whole of government response with the vice president helping him on the public health issues that we're facing with the novel coronavirus," he added. "That is his number once concern. In terms of the economy, he and his economic team have the tools to keep this economy going strong."