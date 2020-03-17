MSNBC science analyst destroys Trump official Deborah Birx for telling ‘opposite’ of truth on faulty CDC tests

Dr. Joseph Fair, an MSNBC science contributor, accused White House coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx of telling the “opposite” of the truth about the accuracy of the World Health Organization’s coronavirus tests.

During a White House briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, Birx insisted that the United States had not acquired World Health Organization tests because they were faulty.

Amb Debbie Birx, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, says the U.S. was slower at getting testing because they were focused on “quality.” She says other tests used in other countries results in “false positives” and “false negatives” regarding coronavirus. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 17, 2020

“What’s unfortunate — they did mention, the first tests, the W.H.O. tests, as inaccurate,” Fair said following the press conference. “That’s actually the opposite of what happened.”

“The reason the W.H.O didn’t offer us the test is because they only offer them for free to impoverished nations,” he explained. “We have to buy them. And the tests that were out, that were inaccurate and [showed] false positives and false negatives as Dr. Birx mentioned were actually the CDC tests, not the commercial tests.”

“So, that’s the opposite of actually what happened,” Fair said.

Watch the video below from MSNBC.