MSNBC science analyst destroys Trump official Deborah Birx for telling ‘opposite’ of truth on faulty CDC tests
Dr. Joseph Fair, an MSNBC science contributor, accused White House coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx of telling the “opposite” of the truth about the accuracy of the World Health Organization’s coronavirus tests.
During a White House briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, Birx insisted that the United States had not acquired World Health Organization tests because they were faulty.
Amb Debbie Birx, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, says the U.S. was slower at getting testing because they were focused on “quality.” She says other tests used in other countries results in “false positives” and “false negatives” regarding coronavirus.
“What’s unfortunate — they did mention, the first tests, the W.H.O. tests, as inaccurate,” Fair said following the press conference. “That’s actually the opposite of what happened.”
“The reason the W.H.O didn’t offer us the test is because they only offer them for free to impoverished nations,” he explained. “We have to buy them. And the tests that were out, that were inaccurate and [showed] false positives and false negatives as Dr. Birx mentioned were actually the CDC tests, not the commercial tests.”
“So, that’s the opposite of actually what happened,” Fair said.
Doctors are self-isolating from their families so they can keep working
Emory University epidemiologist and health services researcher Dr. Rachel Patzer, PhD revealed that she moved her husband, a medical doctor, out of the house to help keep their family safe.
In a tragic thread on Twitter, Patzer said that her husband is actively coming in contact with coronavirus patients. While he's practicing safety, to protect their family, he'll be crashing above their garage.
"We have a 3 week-old newborn and 2 young kids and just can’t risk it," said Patzer. "It pains me to wonder how many weeks will go by that he won’t get to hold our new baby or see our older kids. This is one example of the sacrifice that healthcare workers are making for our communities."
Coronavirus cases prompt Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to activate the National Guard
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he is activating the Texas National Guard in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak in the state, which had at least 69 positive cases as of Tuesday morning.
Abbott's announcement follows recently discovered instances of possible community spread in Webb, Tarrant, Matagorda and Brazoria counties, in addition to community spread identified earlier Montgomery and Dallas counties. On Sunday, Texas saw it's first coronavirus-related death when a resident in his late 90s died in Matagorda County with a pending test result, which later came back positive.