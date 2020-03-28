MSNBC’s Alex Witt holds back tears as wife of critically ill COVID-19 patient describes his swift decline
On MSNBC Saturday, Alex Witt interviewed Amy Breslow, a New Jersey woman whose husband Brett is critically ill in ICU with coronavirus and in need of plasma. As Witt listened, she grew visibly shaken.
“At what point did you know your husband needed to go to the hospital?” asked Witt. “Was it something that you saw slowly and then took a harsh turn? Tell me what happened there.”
“He told me two weeks ago that he was not feeling well,” said Breslow. “He started with a fever on the 16th, chills, fatigue. The 17th, I took him to urgent care. They tested him for regular flu, which was negative. They did not have any coronavirus tests available at the urgent care. There were no kits, so they examined him, his lungs, his vital signs, everything was stable. They gave him your typical, rest, fluids, take Tylenol, Motrin. Wednesday, his fever seemed to break, Thursday the fever came back.”
“At that time we received an e-mail from our family physician … that they were opening a drive-thru COVID testing site near our home,” she continued. “Friday morning, the 20th, we called and set up an appointment for him to be tested at 2:00 that afternoon. His shortness of breath and fatigue and everything else continued and I took him and asked the nurse when she did the nasal swab, what should we do if this worsens? She told us to contact our doctor and potentially he would need to go to the emergency room in it if it became severe.”
“By 9:00 that evening, he was not in good shape,” she continued. “I called our doctor, they instructed us to go to the ER, which I did. I took him there. He had to walk in alone. They would not let me go in with him, and I watched through the window, that they took his information and put him in a wheelchair and took him back, and I went back to my car to wait. I texted him to let him know I was there, and to, you know, keep me posted about what was happening. He texted me and told me that they took him back to a room, to go home, and that he loved me. That was the last time i communicated with him. I haven’t seen him since.”
“It was about an hour and a half of him being in the emergency room,” she continued, beginning to lose her composure. “The emergency room doctor called me and told me he was critical, he had double pneumonia in both of his lungs, and they had to in intubate him. He’s only 50 years old, a healthy guy. This should not have happened. If I had better information previously and not just thought, oh, this is only going to attack the elderly in such a severe way or people who have underlying medical conditions, I would have taken him to the ER on Thursday. I don’t know how much it would have done, but, you know, hindsight is 20/20. I want to get this information out to the public so people of all ages take this seriously, and they’re looking for, you know, the signs.”
“Amy, I’m so grateful to you for sharing your story, as hard as it is to hear, you’ve got to say,” croaked Witt, struggling to keep her own voice steady. “But this is something that’s happening all across the country. Maybe this plasma will be some sort of life-saving avenue for people. In the meantime, holding out the very best for you and Brett. We’ll say a bunch of prayers for him and for you. Stay strong.”
Watch below:
Pandemic modelers warn that Trump’s lies may increase the spread of COVID-19
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
Epidemiologists model how an infectious disease outbreak may spread within and between communities. The computer models are based on research into past epidemics, the virulence of a pathogen,the severity of the illness it causes and various other factors. But these scientists assume that leaders will offer a coherent response to the crisis, and that people will modify their behavior appropriately. Trump, the conservative press and the Republican base are upending those assumptions.
Trump ridiculed for finally taking quarantining seriously: ‘Oh look who decided to president today’
Following a brief stop to talk to reporters as he left the White House for Virginia to send off the USNS hospital ship Comfort that is headed off to New York City, the president tweeted out that he is giving serious consideration to implementing a quarantine on New York and a few surrounding states -- just days after he was talking about relaxing CDC standards designed to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the president wrote: "I am giving consideration to a QUARANTINE of developing “hot spots”, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. A decision will be made, one way or another, shortly."