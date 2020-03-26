Murdoch family took serious precautions against coronavirus as Fox News downplayed risk to public

The Murdoch family, which owns Fox News, took precautions against the new coronavirus as the network’s hosts downplayed the risk posed by the pandemic on TV.

The family abruptly canceled Fox News Chairman Rupert Murdoch’s 89th birthday party at his California estate on March 8 “out of concern for the patriarch’s health,” according to The New York Times’ Ben Smith.

Smith previously reported that Lachlan Murdoch, who runs the news network, “knew the virus was coming” in January, because he was “getting regular updates from the family’s political allies and journalists in his father’s native Australia.”

Around the same time, Fox News executives issued an internal memo instructing staffers to work from home and take precautions to deal with a “crisis of this magnitude.”

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a memo this week that six of the network’s staffers have tested positive for COVID-19.