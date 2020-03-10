Nancy Pelosi calls on GOP leader Kevin McCarthy to delete ‘bigoted’ coronavirus tweet

On Tuesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) provoked outrage when he referred to the coronavirus as “Chinese coronavirus” in a tweet — the subtext being that the disease was the fault of Chinese people.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was one of the most prominent voices, calling on him to apologize and take down the tweet:

Bigoted statements which spread misinformation and blame Asians and the Asian American community for #coronavirus make us all less safe. @GOPLeader must delete this tweet and apologize immediately. pic.twitter.com/twzCcVAWDH — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 10, 2020

To some degree, Republicans were not entirely responsible for this problem. Some media outlets, like the Washington Post, have also used the term “Chinese coronavirus.” But CDC Director Robert Redfield has clarified that this is not an appropriate name for the illness, and the World Health Organization has stated that “The official name for the disease [COVID-19] was deliberately chosen to avoid stigmatization.”

McCarthy is not alone, however, in wanting to attach Chinese blame to the name of the virus. President Donald Trump has referred to the disease as “China Virus,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has used the term “Wuhan Virus,” and far-right Daily Wire host Andrew Klavan even suggested calling it “the yellow peril.”