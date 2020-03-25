‘Narcissist in charge’ Trump decimated after admitting keeping country closed is ‘detrimental to my election success’

In a stunning statement President Donald Trump admitted his motivation in re-opening the country is to help not the American people but his re-election chances. In a mind-blowing tweet the president blasted the “LameStream Media” for what he claimed is “trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success.”

Right away Americans unloaded their anger and outrage of the president.

We get it. This is about your re-election. Not lives. This is a defining tweet — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) March 25, 2020

President Trump admits that every decision he is making in this ongoing crisis is first about his personal wealth then his power (reelection). Does he consider the health and safety of the 325 million people in the US? Clearly not. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) March 25, 2020

Trump is admitting it. It’s all about his re-election. — ⭐️ Merrill – sheltering at home ⭐️ (@MerrillLynched) March 25, 2020

He can’t imagine it’s about anything but him, and he will literally risk killing you if he thinks it will help him.

If you’re still defending him while he endangers our lives, you’ve justly earned the contempt of your fellow citizens. https://t.co/q3THi9XRXN — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 25, 2020

For Trump, from the moment he first suppressed testing right through until this Tweet, it has always been about his personal political interests. In the midst of an unprecedented national crisis, we have a narcissist in charge who places himself before the needs of the country. https://t.co/IAabc8pHL9 — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) March 25, 2020

It is startling how President Trump cannot even pretend to care about the people dying due to his mix of negligence & corruption. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) March 25, 2020

Trump is now turning the most important public health decision in decades into a divisive political issue that is all about…wait for it…him! He essentially is willing to kill Americans for the sake of business and to serve his political interests. https://t.co/nBnREd0GbM — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 25, 2020

I put that into Google Translate and it translated it as ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME — JRehling (@JRehling) March 25, 2020

Important to drop the pretense that this is about anything other than his reelection. https://t.co/L19mqO5dyY — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 25, 2020

Trump is literally turning saving lives into a partisan issue so that his base ignores Doctors. Never, ever seen this before! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 25, 2020

If things are so safe out there, then why aren’t you holding any rallies? pic.twitter.com/BfmNndFFeG — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) March 25, 2020

Translation: Trump is more worried about his poll numbers than your lives. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) March 25, 2020

Doctors are telling us for our safety not to go back to work. Fuck you. My life is worth more than big business. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 25, 2020

In other words, I will sacrifice you and your family so that Chipotle opens up 2 weeks earlier and the stock market rises. Does anyone really want 4 more years of this selfishness and cruelty?! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 25, 2020

There has never been anything so thoroughly predicted as the danger of this awful human being in charge during a national emergency. And it’s here. And it’s as bad we feared. https://t.co/As0LvWkC8o — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) March 25, 2020

We all want our lives to go back to normal. Hard working Americans want to go back to work. And we want a strong economy. But sending everyone back prematurely without sufficiently flattening the curve will flood hospitals and ICUs everywhere and lead to untold death and despair. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 25, 2020

WOW. Closing the country has NOTHING, ZERO to do with you or your re-election, it has to do with saving American lives, something you can’t process, can NEVER process, b/c you’re a SICK, SICK Narcissist. Congress needs to remove you NOW. — Linda Case (@lindacaseauthor) March 25, 2020

He keeps sayin’ the quiet part out loud. Trump don’t mind killin’ folks to get re-elected. It’s right here in digital black and white. https://t.co/P0BejE0VAt — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) March 25, 2020

