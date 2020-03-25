‘Narcissist in charge’ Trump decimated after admitting keeping country closed is ‘detrimental to my election success’
In a stunning statement President Donald Trump admitted his motivation in re-opening the country is to help not the American people but his re-election chances. In a mind-blowing tweet the president blasted the “LameStream Media” for what he claimed is “trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success.”
Right away Americans unloaded their anger and outrage of the president.
We get it. This is about your re-election. Not lives. This is a defining tweet
— Peter Gammons (@pgammo) March 25, 2020
President Trump admits that every decision he is making in this ongoing crisis is first about his personal wealth then his power (reelection). Does he consider the health and safety of the 325 million people in the US? Clearly not.
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) March 25, 2020
Trump is admitting it. It’s all about his re-election.
— ⭐️ Merrill – sheltering at home ⭐️ (@MerrillLynched) March 25, 2020
He can’t imagine it’s about anything but him, and he will literally risk killing you if he thinks it will help him.
If you’re still defending him while he endangers our lives, you’ve justly earned the contempt of your fellow citizens. https://t.co/q3THi9XRXN
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 25, 2020
For Trump, from the moment he first suppressed testing right through until this Tweet, it has always been about his personal political interests. In the midst of an unprecedented national crisis, we have a narcissist in charge who places himself before the needs of the country. https://t.co/IAabc8pHL9
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) March 25, 2020
It is startling how President Trump cannot even pretend to care about the people dying due to his mix of negligence & corruption.
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) March 25, 2020
Trump is now turning the most important public health decision in decades into a divisive political issue that is all about…wait for it…him! He essentially is willing to kill Americans for the sake of business and to serve his political interests. https://t.co/nBnREd0GbM
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 25, 2020
I put that into Google Translate and it translated it as ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME
— JRehling (@JRehling) March 25, 2020
Important to drop the pretense that this is about anything other than his reelection. https://t.co/L19mqO5dyY
— Sam Stein (@samstein) March 25, 2020
Trump is literally turning saving lives into a partisan issue so that his base ignores Doctors. Never, ever seen this before!
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 25, 2020
If things are so safe out there, then why aren’t you holding any rallies? pic.twitter.com/BfmNndFFeG
— Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) March 25, 2020
Translation: Trump is more worried about his poll numbers than your lives.
— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) March 25, 2020
— Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) March 25, 2020
Doctors are telling us for our safety not to go back to work. Fuck you. My life is worth more than big business.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 25, 2020
In other words, I will sacrifice you and your family so that Chipotle opens up 2 weeks earlier and the stock market rises. Does anyone really want 4 more years of this selfishness and cruelty?!
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 25, 2020
There has never been anything so thoroughly predicted as the danger of this awful human being in charge during a national emergency. And it’s here. And it’s as bad we feared. https://t.co/As0LvWkC8o
— Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) March 25, 2020
We all want our lives to go back to normal. Hard working Americans want to go back to work. And we want a strong economy. But sending everyone back prematurely without sufficiently flattening the curve will flood hospitals and ICUs everywhere and lead to untold death and despair.
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 25, 2020
WOW. Closing the country has NOTHING, ZERO to do with you or your re-election, it has to do with saving American lives, something you can’t process, can NEVER process, b/c you’re a SICK, SICK Narcissist. Congress needs to remove you NOW.
— Linda Case (@lindacaseauthor) March 25, 2020
He keeps sayin’ the quiet part out loud. Trump don’t mind killin’ folks to get re-elected. It’s right here in digital black and white. https://t.co/P0BejE0VAt
— Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) March 25, 2020
He doesn’t care if we flatten the curve or if people get sick and die. He wants the stock market back up so he isn’t deprived of a talking point heading into the election. Any lives lost are just collateral damage. It’s really that simple. https://t.co/KRSMtHYoJR
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 25, 2020
Breaking Banner
‘It’s hard not to be happy with the job we’re doing’: Trump celebrates himself during coronavirus briefing
President Donald Trump took a few moments out of his press briefing to commend himself for working to combat the coronavirus crisis.
When the president rattled off the resources he intends to provide, one thing became obvious: it isn't enough. Trump announced that over 9 million masks would be sent out, but his own Health and Human Services Department reported that there is a need for at least 3.5 billion.
Trump then said praised amazing acts by individuals giving their money, their time and their efforts to help each other during such a difficult time.
Breaking Banner
Here’s how Trump could try to force states to end the coronavirus lockdowns early
It is clear that President Donald Trump wants the business shutdowns to end quickly and normal economic activity to resume — even if it comes at the cost of wider exposure to the novel coronavirus. The key obstacle for him, though, is that nearly all of these restrictions were imposed at the state and local level, and so the responsibility of ending the closures lies with the states.
But as Aaron Keller wrote for Law & Crime, that doesn't mean there is no way the federal government could put its thumb on the scale to make states end the lockdowns.
‘Huge Victory’ for Standing Rock Sioux tribe as federal court rules DAPL permits violated law
"This is what the tribe has been fighting for many months. Their fearless organizing continues to change the game."
A federal judge handed down a major victory for the Standing Rock Sioux tribe of North Dakota on Wednesday, ruling that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers violated the National Environmental Policy Act by approving federal permits for the Dakota Access Pipeline.
The USACE must complete a full environmental impact study of the pipeline, including full consideration of concerns presented by the Standing Rock Tribe, the judge ruled. The tribe has asked the court to ultimately shut the pipeline down.