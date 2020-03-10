National Guard troops sent to coronavirus ‘containment area’ in NYC suburb
New York state officials are sending National Guard troopsto a special “containment area” centered in a suburban community that has a large cluster of confirmed coronaviruscases.In response to the rapidly intensifying outbreak, the troops will be dispatched to New Rochelle, where schools are closing for two weeks because of the virus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.The Westchester County city, about 20 miles north of Manhattan, has a population of about 77,000 people.Cuomo said the state is sending National Guard troops to New Rochelle to help clean surfaces and distribute food in the outbreak area. I…
GOP senator urges Trump to wave a white flag on his trade wars in response to coronavirus epidemic
In a press release published on his website this Monday, Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) revealed a slate of proposals and priorities he’s working on to "help protect Montana families and their finances during the Coronavirus outbreak."
“Montanans and Americans shouldn’t have to choose between their paycheck, their personal health and the health and safety of others,” the press release quoted Daines as saying. “I will be working with the Trump administration, Congressional Leadership, and Republicans and Democrats in both Chambers to ensure these priorities are addressed and put forward to help protect public health and the economy during the Coronavirus outbreak.”
McDonald’s announces bold plan to pay workers quarantined due to coronavirus outbreak
An unexpectedly good piece of news on the coronavirus, the fast-food company McDonald's has said that any worker at their corporate locations will be taken care of.
Pundits and activists have asked about helping those uninsured Americans, hourly workers and others who depend on a minimum wage salary to survive if they get coronavirus. McDonald's promised that any employee would still be paid if they're forced to quarantine for the virus.
https://twitter.com/jamieson/status/1237470146060582924
Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence gave a coronavirus briefing where he said that insurance companies would pay for the coronavirus test. When reporters demanded to know what would happen to the 30 million Americans without health insurance, Pence left the briefing room and an aide chastized the reporter for shouting the question.
‘Stealth attack on Social Security’: Trump condemned for exploiting coronavirus crisis to push payroll tax cut
"This is a Trojan Horse attack on our Social Security system."
Economists and progressive advocacy groups are warning that President Donald Trump's proposal to cut or temporarily suspend the payroll tax in an effort to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus is "a Trojan Horse attack on our Social Security system" that will do little to help most U.S. households.