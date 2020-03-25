Quantcast
National Security Council gave Trump a 69-page pandemic plan three years ago — he ignored it

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, Politico reported the details of a 69-page pandemic response playbook given to President Donald Trump’s team by the National Security Council, outlining key steps the federal government should take to coordinate a response and contain the crisis — and revealed how the White House was catastrophically late to implement the plan’s major suggestions at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Trump administration, state officials and even individual hospital workers are now racing against each other to get the necessary masks, gloves and other safety equipment to fight coronavirus — a scramble that hospitals and doctors say has come too late and left them at risk,” wrote Dan Diamond and Nahal Toolsi. “But according to a previously unrevealed White House playbook, the government should’ve begun a federal-wide effort to procure that personal protective equipment at least two months ago.”

The report continued: “‘Is there sufficient personal protective equipment for healthcare workers who are providing medical care?’ the playbook instructs its readers, as one early decision that officials should address when facing a potential pandemic. ‘If YES: What are the triggers to signal exhaustion of supplies? Are additional supplies available? If NO: Should the Strategic National Stockpile release PPE to states?'”

This playbook, which was devised in 2016 in the wake of the government’s attempts to contain Ebola just years before, reportedly “also stresses the significant responsibility facing the White House to contain risks of potential pandemics, a stark contrast with the Trump administration’s delays in deploying an all-of-government response and President Donald Trump’s recent signals that he might roll back public health recommendations.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services maintained this plan was never formally adopted and said, “The HHS COVID-19 response was informed by more recent plans such as the foundation of the National Biodefense Strategy (2018), Biological Incident Annex (2017), and panCAP (2018) among other key plans provided by the CDC, White House Task Force, FEMA, and other key federal departments and agencies.”

Nonetheless, according to Politico, the existence of the plan undercuts Trump’s narrative that the coronavirus disaster was unforeseeable: “Trump’s aides were told to expect a potential pandemic, ranging from a tabletop exercise that the outgoing Obama administration prepared for the president’s incoming aides to a ‘Crimson Contagion’ scenario that health officials undertook just last year and modeled out potential risks of a global infectious disease threat. Trump’s deputies also have said that their coronavirus response relies on a federal playbook, specifically referring to a strategy laid out by the Centers for Disease Control.”

“It is not clear if the administration’s failure to follow the NSC playbook was the result of an oversight or a deliberate decision to follow a different course,” continued the report.

You can read more here.


Trump’s politics of revenge: He’s still picking winners and losers in a pandemic

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

There is no "presidential" pivot coming from Donald Trump. That was clear long before his surprise election victory in 2016, but has never been as painfully evident as it is in the middle of this global pandemic. Faced with a deadly pathogen he can't simply mock into submission (although he's trotted out the Twitter nickname shtick to distract from his failures), President Trump has returned to familiar territory: revenge politics.

From his signature corporate tax cuts, which eliminated deductions for state and local income taxes that disproportionately hit blue states, to his legal battles with attorneys general in coastal states like New York and California, President Trump has spent much of his first term sticking it to his political enemies. It's as close to a consistent ideology as anything he's ever displayed.

‘Don’t be arrogant and think you’re invincible like myself’: COVID-Bro begs people to stay home after spring break partying

Published

28 mins ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

Brady Sluder was among those in Florida partying for spring break despite the coronavirus scare.

"If I get corona I get corona," he proclaimed, ultimately becoming known as the "COVID Bro."

But now he's embarrassed and urging people not to be as stupid as he was.

“Don’t be arrogant and think you’re invincible like myself," he wrote in a large apology on his Instagram account.

"I’ve done a lot of things in my life that I’m not proud of," he wrote. "I’ve failed, I’ve let down, and I’ve made plenty of mistakes. I can’t apologize enough to the people i’ve offended and the lives I’ve insulted. I’m not asking for your forgiveness, or pity. I want to use this as motivation to become a better person, a better son, a better friend, and a better citizen. Listen to your communities and do as health officials say. Life is precious"

Here’s what it would look like if people started meeting in public again by Easter

Published

42 mins ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has announced that he will demand the whole country reopen for Easter Sunday, despite what doctors and epidemiologists have said.

The New York Times joined with experts to craft a chart of how many people will contract the virus with and without social distancing. If people remain in lockdown and everyone behaves responsibly only 14 million Americans will contract the virus and the "curve" will flatten.

If the Trump Easter plan is implemented, they're estimating 128 million Americans will contract the virus.

