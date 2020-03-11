Quantcast
NBA game delayed after two players in the lineup experience ‘sickness’: ‘You’re all safe’

Published

10 mins ago

on

The Oklahoma City Thunder were scheduled to play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, but players went back to the locker room with some kind of illness, delaying the game.

With packed stands in Oklahoma City, the teams emerged only for Rudy Gobert and Emmanuel Mudiay to have problems. Gobert touched a microphone to make a point about the coronavirus. He’s been ill since.

Thunder vs. Jazz game is being delayed with questions surrounding Rudy Gobert and Emmanuel Mudiay sickness keeping them out of tonight’s lineup. It hasn’t been officially called, but players walked off the floor and back to their locker rooms.

The game has officially been proposed and the announcer said “you’re all safe.”

See the video below:


Trump is scared that Pelosi will humiliate him in negotiations over coronavirus response: report

Published

17 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

According to The Daily Beast, President Donald Trump is enraged at the fact that he has to craft a coronavirus relief plan with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) — and dreads the prospect of speaking with her.

"Two senior Trump administration officials described a president who, out of an intense bitterness toward the House Speaker, has shuddered at the prospect of being in the same room with her during the ongoing public-health crisis and economic reverberations," wrote Asawin Suebsaeng and Sam Brodey. "Instead, Trump has deputized some of his more prominent lieutenants to handle the delicate negotiations," most prominently Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail days before court hearing

Published

48 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Politico reported that Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst who gave classified information to WikiLeaks, was hospitalized after attempting suicide in jail.

The incident occurred days before a court hearing to determine whether to continue sanctions against Manning for contempt of court.

Manning has refused to comply with a grand jury investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is being sought for extradition by U.S. prosecutors. She has written that the grand jury is "an effort to frighten journalists and publishers, who serve a crucial public good."

