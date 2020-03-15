Quantcast
Connect with us

NC health official pleads for ‘community help’ after ‘symptomatic’ virus patient attends Lego convention

Published

26 mins ago

on

A health official in North Carolina is asking for help from the community after confirming that an individual who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus attended a Lego convention in Raleigh.

According to WTVD, the individual was “symptomatic.”.

“Because the crowd was so large and so mobile, we have no way to identify who came in close contact with this person during the Lego convention,” Wake Country Emergency Operations Center director Jose Cabanas told the station. “We need the community’s help to determine who was potentially at risk of exposure to the virus.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who attended the BrickUniverse Lego Fan Convention at the Raleigh Convention Center on March 8 from 2-4 pm is encouraged to call the Wake County Public Health Division’s COVID-19 hotline at 919-856-7044.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

New York City and other county schools to close amid coronavirus

Published

1 min ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio revealed that New York City schools will close due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"We will be closing schools in New York City, Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester Country. That’s all of downstate NY," said Cuomo in a briefing, according to the New York Daily News.

There has been a concern about schools closing because it means many children don't have access to a nutritious meal outside of schools. House Democrats pressed for the coronavirus bill to contain funding to help deliver meals to those children at home despite the quarantine. The bill passed the House but hasn't passed the Senate, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) took a three-day weekend amid the crisis.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Devin Nunes doubles down on people going out and about despite coronavirus outbreak

Published

19 mins ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) put people's lives in danger Sunday when he told Fox News that if people are healthy they should go out and about, eat in restaurants, and buy things to keep the economy going. For many, however, that's a dangerous move.

“We want you to buy food!” Nunes said. “There’s a lot of concerns with the economy here because people are scared to go out. But I will just say, one of the things you can do if you’re healthy, you and your family, it’s a great time to just go out, go to a local restaurant.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

NC health official pleads for ‘community help’ after ‘symptomatic’ virus patient attends Lego convention

Published

25 mins ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

A health official in North Carolina is asking for help from the community after confirming that an individual who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus attended a Lego convention in Raleigh.

According to WTVD, the individual was "symptomatic.".

"Because the crowd was so large and so mobile, we have no way to identify who came in close contact with this person during the Lego convention," Wake Country Emergency Operations Center director Jose Cabanas told the station. "We need the community's help to determine who was potentially at risk of exposure to the virus."

Continue Reading
 
 