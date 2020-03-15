NC health official pleads for ‘community help’ after ‘symptomatic’ virus patient attends Lego convention

A health official in North Carolina is asking for help from the community after confirming that an individual who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus attended a Lego convention in Raleigh.

According to WTVD, the individual was “symptomatic.”.

“Because the crowd was so large and so mobile, we have no way to identify who came in close contact with this person during the Lego convention,” Wake Country Emergency Operations Center director Jose Cabanas told the station. “We need the community’s help to determine who was potentially at risk of exposure to the virus.”

Anyone who attended the BrickUniverse Lego Fan Convention at the Raleigh Convention Center on March 8 from 2-4 pm is encouraged to call the Wake County Public Health Division’s COVID-19 hotline at 919-856-7044.