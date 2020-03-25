Netanyahu ally resigns as speaker of Israel parliament
The speaker of Israel’s parliament, an ally of Benjamin Netanyahu, resigned Wednesday, clearing the way for a vote that could see him replaced by an opponent of the embattled premier.
Yuli Edelstein, a member of Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party, had refused to schedule a speakership vote until a new government was formed, but stood down after the Supreme Court set a Wednesday deadline for the vote to take place.
“I hereby resign from my position as speaker of the Knesset,” Edelstein said, in a move that could see a member of the centrist Blue and White party become speaker in the coming days.
That would pave the way for the opposition to take control of the legislative agenda as the country struggles to suppress a corona virus outbreak that has so far infected more than 2,000 Israelis.
The resignation comes after a year of political turmoil that has seen three inconclusive elections, and after Netanyahu imposed strict legal and security measures to deal with the pandemic.
Anti-Netanyahu forces claimed 62 seats in the 120-member Knesset in the March 2 election, with the premier’s right-wing party and its religious allies claiming 58.
Blue and White’s leader Benny Gantz has been tasked with trying to form a government.
Netanyahu, who has been in power since 2009, is also fighting indictment on a series of corruption charges.
© 2020 AFP
Top French hospital official says coronavirus toll higher than official tally
The number of people in France who have died from coronavirus is much higher than the official daily government tally, which only accounts for those dying in hospitals and does not include those dying at home or in retirement homes, the head of the hospitals federation said.
"We only know the data provided by hospitals... The increase in the official data is already major, but the absolute numbers would no doubt be effectively much higher if we aggregated what is happening in retirement homes as well as the people who die at home," Frederic Valletoux, president of the French hospitals federation, said on France Info radio.
Trump will be a ‘one-man death panel’ if he sends people back to work amid pandemic: medical experts
President Donald Trump's stated desire to get America back up and running by Easter despite the continued threat from the coronavirus pandemic is running into a wall of criticism from medical experts.
Coronavirus stimulus bill would ban companies owned by Trump or his children from receiving bailout money
A provision in the massive bill prohibits "businesses controlled by the president, vice president, members of Congress, and heads of executive departments from receiving loans or investments from Treasury programs."
A massive coronavirus stimulus plan that the Senate and White House agreed to in the early hours of Wednesday morning would bar any companies owned or controlled by President Donald Trump, the president's children, Vice President Mike Pence, or members of Congress from receiving any taxpayer bailout money, according to a summary of the legislation circulated by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.