Netanyahu rival set for official protection after threats
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s challenger Benny Gantz is to receive state protection following online threats, the Shin Bet domestic security agency has announced.
“The prime minister has approved the Shin Bet’s recommendation for close protection of Mr Gantz,” a statement from the agency said late Tuesday.
The decision still requires ratification from a security committee.
In Israel, seven people automatically receive protection from the Shin Bet, including the leader of the opposition.
But Gantz does not officially have that title as the country has been stuck without a fully functioning government for more than a year, with three elections unable to produce a decisive result.
Since the most recent election on March 2, Gantz, who heads the centrist Blue and White party, has been trying to form a government.
To do so he has sought the backing of the predominantly Arab Joint List, prompting attacks on social media from Jewish rightwingers.
Former armed forces chief Gantz took to Twitter on Saturday to call on Netanyahu to “stop this incitement to violence, do not say that you did not know.”
He posted a message from social media saying “Gantz has to be killed as Rabin was.”
Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated in 1995 by a rightwing extremist opposed to his peace deal with the Palestinians.
Netanyahu, who at that time was the leader of the opposition, was accused of whipping up hatred against Rabin.
CNN
CNN’s Sanjay Gupta explains why coronavirus outbreaks are exploding in clusters across the US
On CNN Wednesday, medical expert Dr. Sanjay Gupta broke down the main reason why coronavirus is exploding in localized pockets around America — and what the federal government should be doing to prevent it.
"Would it help to have a federal mandate, and what grade would you give the federal response to this? You lived through things like this before," asked anchor Alisyn Camerota.
"Well, I mean, I think with regard to the first question, it would help to have some sort of uniform guidelines on this, because I think everyone is going to have a different trigger in terms of when to pull school closings, when to do containment zone type policies," said Gupta. "It is going to be all over the map. Unless it is uniform in some way, it may not have the same impact. You have to do these things early if you're going to do them at all. That's going to be a mantra we hear more and more. If you wait too long, it might still have impact, but a lot less."
Virus-hit Philippines calls off ritual crucifixions
The Philippines' crucifixion reenactments will be cancelled this year as coronavirus cases climb, said authorities in the city where the annual tourist spectacle is held.
About a dozen Catholics regularly have themselves nailed to wooden crosses on Good Friday as penance for their sins. The event attracts thousands of tourists.
This year's rituals were planned for farming villages around San Fernando city, north of the capital Manila on April 10, but local officials have stopped the event to prevent mass gatherings and a potential spread of the virus.
"We are not disrespecting religious beliefs and practices, but we actually are protecting them from the disease that may put them and their family at risk," San Fernando Mayor Edwin Santiago said in a statement.
GOP-friendly pollster uncovers terrible news for Republicans among suburban voters
A Republican-friendly pollster has found that Democrats are crushing the GOP among suburban voters on health care, which just happens to be the main issue cited by voters in the 2018 midterm election that swept Democrats into control of the House of Representatives.
The Washington Examiner reports that a poll conducted by GOP firm Echelon Insights on behalf of political nonprofit organization N2America has found that "suburban voters prefer Democrats over Republicans by 20 percentage points on healthcare, an issue they rank higher than the economy, and by more than 15 points on prescription drug pricing."