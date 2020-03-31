Never Trump conservative strategist punches back at Laura Ingraham for saying he’s ‘hoping for calamity’
On Tuesday, Fox News host Laura Ingraham lashed out at former GOP strategist and Never Trump conservative Steve Schmidt for criticizing President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, accusing him of “hoping for calamity.”
Another irrelevant NeverTrump former Republican “strategist” who sounds like he’s hoping for calamity. https://t.co/JrII3n4EkH
— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 31, 2020
Schmidt, however, promptly responded back — telling her that he is simply observing the calamity that is unfolding right now.
Hey Laura, it is a calamity. It’s a calamity because of the willful, delusional, purposeful denial of this crisis for months by Trump and sycophantic and dishonest propagandists like you. It is the greatest failure in Presidential history and exposes you as a lethal fraud. https://t.co/70dTZ7RVZV
— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) March 31, 2020