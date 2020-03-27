New date for Tokyo Olympics ‘won’t satisfy everybody’, says World Athletics president Sebastian Coe

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe admitted Friday that settling on a new date for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 will not satisfy everybody.

“All sports have made it pretty clear they have particular challenges at particular times of the year,” said Coe.

“We are probably not going to reach a solution that meets with the approval of every sport.

“But there does have to be an element of flexibility and there is going to be flexibility for the next two years.”

The 2021 World Athletics Championships, for example, are scheduled to be staged in August next year in Eugene, Oregon.

The 2020 Olympics, which were set for July 24-August 9 this year, were postponed until 2021 by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) this week because of the coronavirus.

However, there is no definite date yet for the rescheduled Games with IOC chief Thomas Bach saying Tuesday the Olympics “must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021”.

There have been suggestions even that the rebooted Olympics could be held in the spring and so allow athletes to avoid competing in the brutal heat and humidity of Japan’s summer.

“There are clearly demands for this decision to be taken as quickly as possible — the athletes and the federations need clarity,” added Coe.

“Once the decision is made, we can build (the calendars) around it.”

Photo: World Athletics president Sebastian Coe (FABRICE COFFRINI AFP)

© 2020 AFP