New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2020 postponed to fall

This year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has been postponed to the fall, festival organizers announced Tuesday evening. Exact dates and details have not yet been released, but the festival said it would honor all ticket purchases for the original dates.

The festival, which would have occurred Thursday-Sunday, April 23-26 and April 30-May 3 at the New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Course and Slots, made the call in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The health and safety of the community, our musicians, festival fans, participants, sponsors and staff are paramount, and we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials,” the release said in its brief announcement.

Jazz Fest is the latest in a growing number of New Orleans events postponing to the fall. BUKU Music + Art Project rescheduled its festival (originally March 20-21) to Labor Day Weekend, and French Quarter Fest (planned for April 16-19) will take place Oct. 1-4.

