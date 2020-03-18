New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2020 postponed to fall
This year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has been postponed to the fall, festival organizers announced Tuesday evening. Exact dates and details have not yet been released, but the festival said it would honor all ticket purchases for the original dates.
The festival, which would have occurred Thursday-Sunday, April 23-26 and April 30-May 3 at the New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Course and Slots, made the call in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The health and safety of the community, our musicians, festival fans, participants, sponsors and staff are paramount, and we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials,” the release said in its brief announcement.
Jazz Fest is the latest in a growing number of New Orleans events postponing to the fall. BUKU Music + Art Project rescheduled its festival (originally March 20-21) to Labor Day Weekend, and French Quarter Fest (planned for April 16-19) will take place Oct. 1-4.
Baton Rouge pastor defies order and holds service amidst coronavirus outbreak: ‘The virus is politically motivated’
In a direct contradiction of an order from Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards against large gatherings in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, a Baton Rouge area church welcomed in hundreds of parishioners for a service this Tuesday.
Speaking to WAFB, Rev. Tony Spell said that police warned him that the National Guard would break up any future services that hold more than 50 people. But according to Louisiana National Guard Colonel Ed Bush, that claim is not accurate.
Coronavirus quarantines and your legal rights: 4 questions answered
The unknown is frightening. And with the spread of a deadly and communicable disease – the coronavirus is both – individual liberties may be temporarily sidelined to protect the larger community.
Indeed, history has shown us that whenever the United States has encountered a biological threat, the government invariably weighs individual freedoms against the compelling need to protect the rest of us from a widespread epidemic. More often than not, a clampdown on civil liberties occurs.
Bashing probe of US war crimes, Mike Pompeo threatens family of ICC staff with consequences
"If there remained any doubt that the Trump administration's hostility towards the court is fundamentally punitive and callous in nature, these doubts have now been dispelled."
Amnesty International on Wednesday rebuked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over new comments bashing the International Criminal Court and threatening court staff—and their family members—investigating alleged war crimes committed by United States forces in Afghanistan.