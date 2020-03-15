New York City and other county schools to close amid coronavirus

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio revealed that New York City schools would close due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We will be closing schools in New York City, Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester Country. That’s all of downstate NY,” said Cuomo in a briefing, according to the New York Daily News.

There has been a concern about schools closing because it means many children don’t have access to a nutritious meal outside of schools. House Democrats pressed for the coronavirus bill to contain funding to help deliver meals to those children at home despite the quarantine. The bill passed the House but hasn’t passed the Senate, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) took a three-day weekend amid the crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT