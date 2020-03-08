New York governor rips Trump’s CDC for holding them back from doing their own testing
The Center for Disease control somehow messed up the initial coronavirus test kits that were supposed to go out weeks ago, so they were unusable. In the second round of test kits, half were contaminated. Only recently has the Food and Drug Administration allowed other hospitals and universities to create their own test kits.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) told the government to stop the mixed messages. On Friday, President Donald Trump visited the CDC in Atlanta and announced on television that anyone who wants to be tested would be tested. Vice President Mike Pence was then forced to follow up and say that they didn’t have enough test kits to test everyone who wanted to be tested.
Cuomo explained that it causes people to get nervous because it makes it look like the right hand doesn’t know what the left is doing in Trump’s government.
While the FDA has approved hospitals and universities to create their own test kits, it isn’t all hospitals and universities. Cuomo explained that the labs in his state still haven’t been approved to create their own test kits.
MSNBC host Alex Witt asked Cuomo why the government would be holding things up with one of the best labs in the country.
“Who knows,” Cuomo said.
Watch the full discussion below:
