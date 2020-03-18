New York Stock Exchange will close trading floor and move to all-digital trades as a coronavirus precaution

The New York Stock Exchanged announced that it will close all trading on the floor and move to do online trading to prevent coronavirus spread, CNN reported.

The market has been tumbling down this week, and this is not a decision to close the market entirely, rather it’s a decision based on the virus and keeping it from spreading by moving traders to office work.

President Donald Trump has urged that there not be gatherings of more than 50 people, but some states are taking that number down to 10 people. New York City, in particular, has been an epicenter of the spread due to the large population and close proximity. They’ve taken more dramatic steps over the past week to help keep people safe.