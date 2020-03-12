New York Times declares Trump a ‘bystander’ on coronavirus as others take the lead
President Donald Trump was described as “more follower than leader” on coronavirus by The New York Times on Thursday.
The story, by Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman, was titled, “The President as Bystander: Trump Struggles to Unify a Nation on Edge.”
“While he presents himself as the nation’s commanding figure, Mr. Trump has essentially become a bystander as school superintendents, sports commissioners, college presidents, governors and business owners across the country take it upon themselves to shut down much of American life without clear guidance from the president,” the newspaper reported.
“For weeks, he resisted telling Americans to cancel or stay away from large gatherings, reluctant even on Thursday to call off his own campaign rallies even as he grudgingly acknowledged he would probably have to,” The Times reported. “Mayors and county executives, hospital executives and factory owners received no further direction from the president as he talked about the virus in the Oval Office on Thursday than they did during his prime-time address to the nation the night before. Beyond travel limits and wash-your-hands reminders, Mr. Trump has left it to others to set the course in combating the pandemic and has indicated he was in no rush to take further action.”
The newspaper reported there is a bubble around Trump.
“After feeling besieged by enemies for three years, Mr. Trump and some of his advisers view so many issues through the lens of political warfare — assuming that criticism is all about point scoring — that it has become hard to see what is real and what is not, according to people around the president. Even when others with Mr. Trump’s best interests at heart disagree, they find it hard to penetrate what they see as the bubble around him,” The Times reported.
Trump launches attacks ‘all over Iraq’ as the war escalates again during its 17th year
The United States military is launching airstrikes "all over Iraq" in retaliation for a rocket attack that killed two American troops.
"U.S.-led coalition airstrikes underway in Iraq against Iranian-backed forces one day after two Americans and a British medic killed: U.S. official," Fox News reporter Lucas Tomlinson reported Thursday.
The military-focused publication Task & Purpose advanced the story.
A defense official confirmed the news to Task & Purpose, adding the strikes were happening 'all over Iraq,'" the publication reported.
Joe Biden slams ‘colossal’ Trump failure on virus testing
White House hopeful Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump's administration Thursday for its "colossal" failure to conduct sufficient coronavirus testing, as the leading Democrat unveiled his own plan for fighting the pandemic.
"The administration's failure on testing is colossal, and it's a failure of planning, leadership, and execution," said the former vice president in a searing critique of Trump's handling of a crisis that has now claimed 38 lives in the United States.
"Anyone who needs to be tested based on medical guidance should be tested at no charge," he said, as he called for the establishment of "hundreds of mobile testing sites" around the nation.
The GOP is no longer the party of Lincoln — it’s become a launching pad for bigots
The GOP has an image problem. For some reason, bigots and other undesirables seem to think they can run for office as Republicans and win. Sometimes the candidates are right. More often, they're wrong. But that's not the issue. What's concerning is that there's something about the Republican Party that makes loathsome candidates think they are welcome there. It is unlikely that many Americans are paying attention to the congressional race in Illinois' 3rd Congressional District. But everyone should. Arthur Jones is on the Republican ballot again. The Nazi sympathizer and Holocaust denier is makin...