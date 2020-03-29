New Yorkers shocked as they watch coronavirus medical tents go up in Central Park

Residents of New York were shocked to look out their windows and see white tents going up in the north meadow of Central Park in New York on Sunday.

“Not sure if I find this more reassuring than terrifying,” New York Times reporter Katie Rosman confessed on Twitter.

Not sure if I find this more reassuring than terrifying. https://t.co/AkDQhCieIk — katie rosman (@katierosman) March 29, 2020

“We’re told patients will initially be coming from the Mount Sinai Health System. This buildout is apparently an exact replica of an emergency field hospital that Samaritan’s Purse opened on March 20 in northern Italy,” New York One reported.

You can see the comments from people below:

I’m in Central Park – they’re building field hospitals for coronavirus patients pic.twitter.com/agpcmVNnXh — carolynryan (@carolynryan) March 29, 2020

This is horrifying. Medical tents in Central Park. https://t.co/S8S99R9aPM — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) March 29, 2020

The same group that set up an emergency pop-up hospital in Northern Italy is building one in Central Park, to be fully operational by Tuesday https://t.co/pQB7eT7qz1 — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) March 29, 2020

NYC is constructing a hospital in Central Park, close to 60K New Yorkers are infected, Florida is on the same trajectory, and yet #Trump has time to tweet about his "ratings". Is this a fucking game? Is this a show to him? I AM SO FUCKING TIRED. #WokeAF — Danielle Moodie (@DeeTwoCents) March 29, 2020

For those who don't know the NYC geography, this is the North Meadow of Central Park https://t.co/4bJoNTUyks — Stu Loeser (@stuloeser) March 29, 2020

Mobile hospital rooms being built in Central Park today, across Fifth Ave from @MountSinaiNYC. At least four huge @SamaritansPurse trucks being unloaded. pic.twitter.com/QiMh04wLuv — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) March 29, 2020

The @SamaritansPurse Emergency Field Hospital is being set up in the East Meadow of Central Park today. We hope to have it operational within about 48 hours. #COVID19 #NewYork pic.twitter.com/4Gjax29reJ — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) March 29, 2020

There's an emergency hospital being built in Central Parkhttps://t.co/4HX68y5gT4 pic.twitter.com/6HBlxq1mrb — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) March 29, 2020

Samaritan’s Purse field hospital going up in Central Park. This is surreal. pic.twitter.com/j7e6JiZXro — Emily Belz (@emlybelz) March 29, 2020

They are opening a literal field hospital in Central Park, near Mt. Sinai Hospital. pic.twitter.com/6ge6bj2QsY — Eric Kabakoff (@erickabakoff) March 29, 2020

Here is today's "oh sh*t, we're living in a movie" moment– They're building field hospitals in central park next to my apartment.#coronavirus #covid_19 #nyc pic.twitter.com/2gRDvhT7Qu — The Levine Machine (@Eitanthegoalie) March 29, 2020

Check out pics – ⁦@SamaritansPurse⁩ is assembling 68 bed field hospital in Central Park / NYC …will be finished in 24 hours ⁦@Franklin_Graham⁩ pic.twitter.com/K0i5KcH21A — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) March 29, 2020

a field hospital in central park is being set up for mount sinai overflows pic.twitter.com/J4vU2h356G — detty (@0ddette) March 29, 2020