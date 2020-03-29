Quantcast
New Yorkers shocked as they watch coronavirus medical tents go up in Central Park

1 min ago

Residents of New York were shocked to look out their windows and see white tents going up in the north meadow of Central Park in New York on Sunday.

“Not sure if I find this more reassuring than terrifying,” New York Times reporter Katie Rosman confessed on Twitter.

“We’re told patients will initially be coming from the Mount Sinai Health System. This buildout is apparently an exact replica of an emergency field hospital that Samaritan’s Purse opened on March 20 in northern Italy,” New York One reported.

You can see the comments from people below:

